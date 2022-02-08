How to screen record on iPhone

It’s simple to take a screenshot, which is a single still image of your iPhone’s screen. And, thankfully, taking a screen recording – a video of your iPhone’s screen – is just as simple once you know how.

Screen recording allows you to record what is happening on your screen for later viewing. Capturing what happens on your screen can be useful for a variety of purposes, whether you’re watching a presentation or webinar that you’d like to watch again or creating a video game tutorial.

Here’s how to record a screen on your iPhone and then find the video once it’s saved.

Enabling Screen Recording on your iPhone

You must first enable the screen recording feature before you can record your screen.

Launch the Settings app, then select “Control Center.” Select “Customize Controls.”

Look for “Screen Recording.” If it isn’t already in the “Include” section, tap the green plus sign next to it. It should now be in the “Include” section.

Return to this screen and tap the red minus sign next to it to disable screen recording again.

How to Record a Screen Shot on an iPhone

Taking a screen recording is as simple as pressing a button once you’ve enabled the feature.

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your iPhone’s screen to access the Control Center, or swipe up from the bottom of the screen if you have an iPhone with a home button.

Then, press the “Record” button.

After a three-second countdown, the Record button will turn red, and everything you do will be recorded, even if you close the Control Center. The time, shown in the upper left corner, will be red if you’re still recording.

To stop recording, tap the red time indicator in the upper left corner of the screen, followed by “Stop.”

By default, your screen recording will include only the audio from your iPhone. If you want to narrate your screen recording, press and hold the record button until you see the option to turn on your microphone.