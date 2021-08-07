How to screen share on iPhone

As the coronavirus pandemic has spread throughout the world, the demand for video conferences and screen sharing has risen exponentially. When you’re not around, it’s sometimes enough to troubleshoot with a phone or text, but it’s frequently more useful to see what’s going on on-screen and have remote controlled access.

Although Apple has yet to include remote control and screen sharing in iOS, there are a few decent free third-party options that do.

Skype

Skype may be the simplest third-party screen-sharing app for iOS, and it offers far more security and privacy than Zoom. Although there is no remote control, it is a wonderful cross-platform alternative for screen sharing to assist others. Skype is available for free in the App Store.

Zoom

Using the Zoom desktop client, iOS screen sharing between iPhone and iPad is conceivable. You may use iOS Screen Mirroring to share wirelessly for both Mac and PC, or you can use a cable to connect your iOS smartphone to your Mac computer to share. On iOS 11 or later, you may now use Screen Recording to share the whole screen of your iOS device.

TeamViewer

TeamViewer is among the few third-party software alternatives for screen sharing and remote control with Apple devices, but it requires a monthly subscription.

iOS Options

iOS Screen Recording

If you can’t get a FaceTime call to function, have the user in need capture an iOS screen and send it to you. This method makes it simple to debug for relatives and friends anytime you have the opportunity to text or phone them with a solution.

FaceTime

Rather than suffering through a phone conversation, have the other person make a FaceTime call on a secondary iOS device and aim it towards the device they’re having trouble with.

iOS Screen Recording

If you can’t get a FaceTime call to function, have the user in need capture an iOS screen and send it to you.

This method makes it simple to debug for relatives and friends anytime you have the opportunity to text or phone them with a solution.

Screen share an iOS device using a Mac

This is an entertaining, tweaked version of a developer function added to QuickTime Player by Apple in 2014. If both parties have Macs and utilize the Screen Sharing Mac software with this screen mirroring capability, you can view anything which happens on an iOS device.