Keeping track of and controlling your purchases has become crucial for personal finance as digital transactions become more common. Managing your digital purchases—whether they be subscriptions, music, movies, or apps—is simple if you use Apple products. We’ll walk you through the process of viewing your Apple purchases in this article.

Getting to Know Your Purchase History on iOS

Launch the App Store : Open the App Store on your iPad or iPhone if you have one. In the upper right corner of the screen, tap on your profile image. See Account : From the selection that displays, choose “Purchased.” This will open a new screen with all of your purchased content on it. Select a Category : You can categorise your purchases on Apple by selecting All, Not on This iPhone (or iPad), or Family Sharing. Choose the relevant category to focus your search. Look Through Your Purchases : Navigate the list to locate the particular item you’re searching for. Selecting “Not on This iPhone” will allow you to see stuff that isn’t installed on your phone right now.

Using macOS to View Purchase History

Launch the App Store : Start up the Mac App Store. Log in : Click “Sign In” in the lower-left corner to log in with your Apple ID if you haven’t already. See Account : Click on your account name in the App Store’s lower-left corner after logging in. View Your Past Purchases : The “Purchase History” feature can be located on the Account Information page. To see a detailed list of all of your Apple purchases, click “See All”. Sort and Look Through : You can filter purchases by category, such as All, Not on This Mac, or Family Purchases, much like on iOS. Look through your past purchases to find particular products.

Getting into iTunes Purchase History

Launch iTunes : You can view your purchase history here if you’re still using iTunes on a Windows computer or if you haven’t updated to macOS Catalina or later. Log in : Make sure your Apple ID is logged in. See Account : In the top menu bar, click on the name of your account. View Purchase History : The “Purchase History” feature can be located on the Account Information page. Select “See All” to see the full history of all of your purchases.

In conclusion, keeping track of your Apple purchases will help you better manage your subscriptions and digital material. You can quickly access and check your purchase history on iOS devices, macOS, or even through iTunes by following these easy steps. With this information, you can remain on top of your spending and make more intelligent choices regarding your digital investments.