The most popular professional networking site, LinkedIn, has developed constantly to satisfy the demands of its enormous user base. One of its many features, scheduling posts is an essential tool for people and companies trying to be active on the platform consistently and strategically. In 2024, LinkedIn made it simpler than ever to organise and approve your content by streamlining the scheduling process. This is a thorough instruction explaining how to view and control the posts you have scheduled on LinkedIn.

Getting to Know LinkedIn’s Post Scheduling Function

LinkedIn users can generate material ahead of time and schedule it for publication at a later date. Busy professionals, social media managers, and content marketers may find this function very helpful, who want to ensure their posts go live at optimal times without having to be online.

KEYPOINTS:

In the navigation bar, select Post. The pop-up box for sharing posts appears.

Press the symbol for the clock.

Tap View all to see the Schedule pop-up box. On the Scheduled posts screen, a preview of every post you’ve scheduled is visible.

Getting Access to LinkedIn Scheduled Posts

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on using LinkedIn in 2024 to see your planned posts:

Open your LinkedIn account and log in : Start by utilising your desktop or mobile device to log into your LinkedIn account. To take advantage of all the new features, make sure you have updated your browser or are using the most recent version of the LinkedIn app. Go to the Company Page or Your Profile : Go to your LinkedIn profile to schedule posts for your personal profile. If you are in charge of a company page on LinkedIn, go to your page by clicking the ‘Me’ button at the top of the page and choosing ‘Manage’ to access your company information. Open the Company Pages menu by selecting “Admin Tools.” : For company pages, select ‘Admin tools’ from the dropdown menu that appears in the upper right corner of your page. You have a number of management options here. Navigate to the “Content” area : Click on the “Admin tools” menu and choose “Content.” This will lead you to the content administration area, where you may manage any post related to your business page or profile. Locate the tab for scheduled posts : Locate the “Scheduled Posts” tab in the content management section. All of the posts that you have scheduled for publication at a later time are kept under one tab. This is usually located in the left-hand sidebar on desktops, although it could be in a dropdown menu on mobile devices. Examine the Posts You Have Scheduled : All of your scheduled material will be listed when you click on the “Scheduled Posts” page. Details about the post, such as text, photographs, links, and the planned publishing timings, are displayed here. If necessary, you can also change, reschedule, or remove any of the posts.

Organising Posts That Are Scheduled

LinkedIn gives you a few choices for organising your planned posts:

Modify a Post That Is Scheduled : Just click on the post you want to alter if it’s scheduled. By doing this, the post will open in an editable format. After making the required adjustments, save the post. If you have changed any time-related information, make sure you confirm the updated planned time. Postpone a Post : Click on the planned post and choose the ‘Reschedule’ option if you need to adjust the posting time. Select a new publishing date and time for the post, then save your modifications. Remove a Planned Post : Click on the scheduled post to open it, then choose the ‘Delete’ option to remove it. When asked, confirm the deletion. You cannot reverse this action, so proceed with caution.

Advice for Efficient Post Scheduling

Arrange Your Content Weeks or Even Months in Ahead : Make use of LinkedIn’s scheduling tool. This guarantees a continuous flow of content and fosters audience engagement. Timing : The best timing is to plan content to go live when your target audience is most engaged. The ideal times to post might be found with the use of LinkedIn analytics. Content Calendar : To stay organised and make sure you cover all the important subjects and occasions, create a content calendar and stick to it. Engage Quickly : Despite the fact that posts are planned, be sure to quickly respond to any comments or correspondence as soon as the piece goes up.

In summary

One of the most useful tools for maintaining your professional online presence on LinkedIn is the post scheduling feature. You may simply access and manage your scheduled articles by following the above procedures, which will help to maintain a smooth and successful content strategy. Keep up with LinkedIn’s most recent features to maximise your social media endeavours in 2024 and beyond.