Do you want to keep track of your likes on Instagram and even want to know who it is from and when? Then here is the guide that may have something for you that you just need. In this guide, we will discuss how one can see someone’s liked posts on Instagram if it is possible at all. And if not, then what are the other options to go about this situation? Let us get started.

What does it mean to see someone’s liked posts on Instagram?

Seeing someone’s liked posts on Instagram generally refers to the ability to view a list of photos and videos that a specific user has “liked”. You can confirm that with the icon or sign of a red heart in front of the post. However, one thing about it is that you cannot see a comprehensive list of all the posts someone has liked. Yes, that’s right. One cannot have a specific list of all the posts that a specific account has liked or all the accounts that have liked a specific post in a specific manner.

This has been decided keeping the people’s security and privacy in mind and things have been made simpler.

How to see someone’s liked posts on Instagram?

If you want to see someone’s liked posts on your Instagram account, you cannot specifically do that. Since the policies of Instagram do not allow that, you will have to look for workarounds as it won’t happen straight away. Therefore, let us have a look at some of the workarounds that may be of help to you –

Keep track of what you post

If you regularly keep track of what you’ve posted, it will be easier to know who liked it and when. Moreover, it will help you manage your content on the platform in a better way.

Watch who watched your story

Stories can be a great place to keep track of who is following your account and how closely. As soon as you upload a story, it starts showing the list of people who have viewed it and also liked it. Therefore, if you see a pattern emerging in your stories pointing towards some people who readily like them, then this can mean that your Instagram posts are also liked by them frequently.

View individual likes

The simplest and the best way, although a bit tedious, is to check every single post for the number of likes and to see who liked it. You can click on the list of likes close to the heart icon at the bottom of the post where you can actually see some names popping up. Open this and you will have a detailed list of all the accounts that have liked that particular post.

While these are a few, there are many other ways to see who is keenly tracking your account and actively liking your posts. Remember that it shouldn’t be for counter-stalking but just for you and your account to be safe. Also, to know that you’re being appreciated and loved!