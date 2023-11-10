How to See Who is Stalking Your Facebook Profile

Although it’s said that curiosity killed the cat, there are moments when you want to know who has been accessing your Facebook profile, pictures, posts, and other information. Are you curious about how to find out who is following you on Facebook? We’ll walk you through finding out which of your Facebook pals may have spent the most time viewing your profile.

How to Find Out Who Is Online Monitoring Your Facebook Profile

Facebook gives you access to all of your likes, but you are unable to know who has been seeing your profile or what they have been viewing. There’s no way for the apps or websites that promise to be able to provide you this information to actually be able to do so. You can, however, take a few actions to discover who might be viewing your profile the most.

Check Out Who Most Interacts with Your Posts

If you post five or six times in a week, for example, you can easily tell who might be seeing your Facebook profile. You may determine who is monitoring your Facebook profile by looking at who likes, comments on, or interacts with your posts the most.

Use Your Profile’s Source Code to Discover Your Top Viewers

It has been reported that you may utilise the source code of your Facebook page to see who is following you, but you should proceed with caution as it hasn’t been verified that they are the real users.

Using your web browser, log onto Facebook. To access your profile, click your name in the upper right corner. Click the page with a right-click or Ctrl + click, and choose View Page Source/Show Page Source. To access the search bar, press Control + F on a PC or Command + F on a Mac. In the search bar, type buddy_id. You ought to see a list of user IDs preceded by buddy_id in the results. Don’t take this too seriously; it’s possible that the names on this list are just the people you’ve lately interacted with most on Facebook, rather than the people who have looked at your profile the most.

How to Use Tracking Links to See Who Is Watching Your Facebook Profile

You can think about logging your friends’ IP addresses by employing tracking URLs. If every buddy you have is from your hometown, this won’t work because all you’ll get is their IP address and approximate location rather than their identities.

Select a website to post on Facebook, preferably something entertaining or thought-provoking that your friends will want to visit. Take a copy of the website address. Open the link https://grabify.link in a new tab. Copy the URL, then click “Create URL” in the form. A popup window stating, “This action requires your consent,” will appear. Choose “I accept and generate a URL.” To keep track of your results, copy the Access Link or make a note of it. Select View alternative link shorteners and pick a less noticeable URL shortener from the list to conceal that you’re using Grabify, since people might not want to visit the link if they realise you’re using it. To get them to click, copy the newly shortened URL and share it on Facebook along with a compelling message. When you visit the Access Link, please be patient and give it some time. A list of all the IP addresses that clicked the link will be visible to you. You should be able to identify which friends are stalking your Facebook profile by seeing who is checking your posts most frequently once you’ve done this a few times. This merely indicates that someone clicked on a link in your message; it doesn’t imply that they looked at your profile.

Note: If your pals are using a VPN or proxy, this won’t function.

How About Best Friends or Suggested Friends?

You may believe that by examining your list of recommended or top friends, you may determine who is following you on Facebook. Regretfully, the list of persons you may know isn’t derived from those who have looked at your profile. Rather, it is determined by shared friends, your networks, your activities, any groups you belong to, and other factors.

Nor does your list of best pals help in this situation. These are the individuals you converse with the most, and you also like and respond to their posts the most (and vice versa). They may not have clicked on your profile, though.

How to Use the App (iOS/Android) to See Who Is Chasing Your Facebook Profile

Additionally, nothing has changed on the Facebook app for iOS and Android smartphones. While it’s still not possible to know for sure who is tracking your Facebook profile, Facebook might add this functionality in the future. However, you may check on Facebook to see whether you’ve been blocked by someone. Alternatively, you might think about moving to one of the top social media substitutes, a few of which let you see who is viewing your profile.

Clearly, there is no one-size-fits-all response or way to find out who is tracking your Facebook profile. A third-party app or website that claims to be able to provide you this information should be avoided since they may be phishing for your login credentials or personal information and won’t be able to reveal to you who is truly monitoring you on Facebook.