With millions of users posting images, videos, and stories on the platform every day, Instagram is still one of the most widely used social media networks in 2024. Whether for corporate analytics purposes or just personal curiosity, a lot of users are interested in knowing who is viewing their postings. This is a thorough instruction explaining how to find out in 2024 who has watched your Instagram photos.

Does Instagram Allow You to See Who Viewed Your Posts?

First and foremost, it’s critical to comprehend the platform’s existing constraints. As of 2024, Instagram does not offer a direct method for you to see who has viewed the images and videos that make up your feed. Instagram’s policies and privacy concerns are to blame for this. There are a few workarounds and techniques, nevertheless, to learn more about your audience.

Select Your Story by tapping on the icon with your profile photo located in the upper left corner.

In the bottom left corner, select Activity.

A pop-up displaying the number of viewers and a list of those who have watched the video will appear.

Making Use of Instagram Stories

You can see who watched your Instagram Stories, but not who viewed your regular posts. How to do it is as follows:

Share a Story:

You can swipe right from anywhere in your feed or tap on your profile image at the upper left of your home screen.

Take a fresh picture or video, or choose one from your gallery, to tell a tale.

After adding any desired text, stickers, or filters, upload it.

See Story Details:

Tap on your tale once you’ve posted.

You can swipe up on the screen or tap the bottom left profile images.

The usernames of those who have viewed your tale will be listed.

You may see exactly who has read your material during the story’s 24-hour duration by looking at this list.

Using Instagram Reels

Although it doesn’t display a list of viewers, Instagram Reels, the platform’s equivalent of TikTok, lets you see how many views your films receive.

Upload a reel:

After tapping the plus sign(+), choose “Reel.”

Make your video, upload it, then add effects, music, and other finishing touches.

Show off your reel.

See Reel Insights:

Click on your profile to see the Reel.

In the lower right corner, tap the three dots (•••) and choose “Insights.”

The quantity of plays, likes, comments, and shares are displayed here.

Instagram Creator Accounts or Businesses

Upgrading to a Business or Creator account gives users who use Instagram for business or content development access to more thorough analytics:

Change to a Creator/Business Account:

Navigate to your profile; click the three dots (≡) in the upper right corner, then choose “Settings.”

Select “Account” from the menu, followed by “Switch to Professional Account.”

Select Business or Creator, then adhere to the instructions.

Get Insights:

You can tap the Insights button on your profile.

You may view data such as reach, impressions, and interaction for your stories, reels, and posts.

Even while it won’t display specific visitors, this gives you useful information on the behaviour of your audience and how well your material is performing.

Outside Tools and Applications

Many third-party apps make the claim to be able to reveal who has viewed your Instagram posts and profile. Use caution when dealing with these, as many are untrustworthy and could jeopardise the security of your account. When utilising third-party services, your security and privacy should always come first.

In summary

Even though Instagram doesn’t presently let you know who has been seeing your regular posts, its Stories, Reels, and Business/Creator account analytics can nevertheless provide you with useful information. You may gain more insight into your audience by monitoring who engages with your content via likes, comments, and direct messages. As Instagram continues to develop, always use third-party apps with caution and keep up with the most recent features and changes. For the time being, using the resources Instagram offers will help you maximize your engagement and understand your audience more effectively.