Epic Games Triumphs Over Google in Antitrust Case

Epic Games has scored a major win in its legal battle against Google. After a three-year lawsuit, a unanimous jury decision last December found that Google holds an illegal monopoly in the Android app distribution market. The jury identified the Google Play Store as the primary tool for maintaining this dominance and noted an unlawful connection between Google’s app store and its billing services.

Judge Donato’s Ruling: Google as an “Illegal Monopolist”

US federal judge James Donato, building on the jury’s decision, has labeled Google an “illegal monopolist.” He stated that Google will face penalties and might be required to allow the Epic Games Store as an alternative app distribution service within the Google Play Store.

Judge Donato has directed Google to submit a detailed report by June 24, 2024. This report must outline the technical requirements and economic costs involved in providing “Catalog Access” and “Library Porting” rights to competing app stores. This mandate could potentially pave the way for multiple alternative app stores to enter Google’s ecosystem.

Upcoming Legal Steps

A crucial hearing is scheduled for August 14. By then, Epic will have the opportunity to respond to Google’s cost estimates, which are expected in July. Epic is advocating for several remedies to ensure fair competition, while Google argues that these remedies are excessive and could compromise consumer privacy, security, and overall experience.

Judge Donato has shown some skepticism toward Epic’s proposals, describing them as “open-ended and too vague.” However, he emphasized that Google must still make changes, though perhaps not as extensive as Epic hopes. “Google as an illegal monopolist will have to pay some penalties,” Donato reiterated. He clarified that the goal is to create a level playing field, not to give Epic an unfair advantage.

Dispute Over Remedies

Epic has proposed a comprehensive list of remedies, outlined in a 16-page document. These include preventing Google from blocking alternative app stores and billing systems, and stopping revenue-sharing agreements with carriers or phone manufacturers. Google, pointing to a recent $700 million settlement in a separate monopoly case, argues that further changes are unnecessary.

Judge Donato, overseeing both the Epic case and the previous settlement, has raised concerns about the fairness of the earlier agreement. He has not yet ruled on Epic’s proposed injunction and is seeking more information on the technical issues involved.

Impact on the App Market

Allowing the Epic Games Store into the Google Play Store could significantly change the Android app distribution landscape. Judge Donato has dismissed Google’s warnings about the potential chaos from such changes, calling these fears unfounded. He asserts that new practices are a necessary consequence of breaking antitrust laws, which aim to foster a competitive market.

Epic’s legal team has requested that Judge Donato ensure Android developers can offer users multiple payment options without Google’s interference. They also seek to facilitate the introduction of competing app stores, including the Epic Games Store, without unnecessary delays and barriers. Google has countered by calling these proposed reforms harmful and unwarranted.

Awaiting Final Decisions

As the final arguments approach in August, Judge Donato is expected to issue penalties soon after the hearing. His decisions will likely have significant implications not only for Google and Epic Games but also for the broader app market, influencing how digital platforms handle competition and consumer choice.