How to see who viewed your TikTok profile in 2022

Inquisitive to see who’s been following you? Or on the other hand, would you like to know what number of individuals visit your TikTok day today? Presently you can determine the status of the multitude of profiles visiting your TikTok profile.

TikTok is one of the not many virtual entertainment applications that let you see who saw your profile. Furthermore, best of all, you can perceive the number of perspectives you got on each TikTok video.

Sadly, you can’t understand who saw your recordings, just the number.

Assuming you have been involving TikTok for quite a while, you could have recollected the component which permits you to see who saw your profile.

Nonetheless, the element was taken out in 2021 because of some explanation.

Fortunately, TikTok has now added a similar component back. You can now see who saw your profile.

If you have any desire to know who’s following you on TikTok, this is the way to track down them.

The most effective method to See Who Viewed Your Tiktok Profile

As a matter of first importance, you want to turn ON profile view history, and this is the way you can get it done.

Empower Profile View History

Stage 1: Launch the TikTok application on your gadget.

Stage 2: Tap your profile symbol in the base right of the screen.

Stage 3: Tap the eye image that is situated on the left half of the three-lined menu symbol.

Stage 4: Select the ‘Turn on’ choice to actuate the profile view history included.

There’s additionally a substitute method for turning on profile view history.

Stage 1: On your profile, tap the three lines in the upper-right corner.

Stage 2: Select Settings and security, then tap Privacy.

Stage 3: Scroll down and choose Profile sees.

Stage 4: Press the switch symbol to turn ON profile view history.

Note: If the component is absent on your gadget, try to refresh the application to the most recent adaptation. As the

component is carried out as of late, it might require a couple of days for it to be accessible for every one of the clients.

See Your Profile Viewers

Go to your profile and tap the eye symbol close to the three lines.

You can now see who has seen your profile over the most recent 30 days.

What’s the Catch

This element is very helpful to figure out your profile stalkers. Be that as it may, there’s a trick as well.

Assuming you have turned on profile sees and end up following somebody, they will realize that you’ve seen their

profile. To get found out, you want to switch off profile view history. This will likewise keep you from seeing who saw

your profile