NFT Fans And Investors Take Notice Of Gamestop Wallet Trademark Application

A trademark application filed by GameStop Corp., a leading retailer of video games, has caught the attention of investors and enthusiasts of non-fungible tokens. GamestopDD reported a trademark filing from GameStop on Twitter Inc on Monday. On March 23, 2022, GameStop filed a trademark application for “GameStop Wallet.”.

GameStop is nearing completion of its NFT Marketplace, which should launch by the end of fiscal Q2 2022. The key to success appears to be developing and integrating its own crypto wallet within the Marketplace, in addition to third-party options. The latest trademark application for “GameStop Wallet” was submitted by GME Entertainment, LLC, a subsidiary of GameStop.

“We see absolutely a game of survival via re-invention,” explains Raul Meza, content director of Waxdynasty.com. It was well known that Gametop’s stock plunged due to market movements until it received a major boost in the form of a stock gain. Gamestop has since reinvented itself in the digital age, capitalizing on its second chance. Today’s file is another example.

Gamestop continues to make headlines with its latest announcements of future plans and modifications. Video game rental and sales are not all it offers. In January, GameStop announced that it would establish a marketplace for NFTs and promote cryptocurrency partnerships.

GameStop announced its collaboration with Immutable X IMX/USD in February. Immutable is an Ethereum ETH/USD Layer 2 protocol that will provide fast, carbon-neutral transactions with no gas costs.

According to the filing, “the GameStop Wallet trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable computer software for accessing one or more distributed computing networks; downloadable computer software for providing an interface between an internet browser and one or more distributed computing networks; and downloadable computer software for implementing blockchain transactions.”

