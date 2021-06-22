How to send a bug report to Mi for analysis

A bug report consists of device logs, stack traces, and other diagnostic information to help you find and solve any bugs in your apps. You can capture a bug report from your device by using any of the following options: Take bug report developer option on the device; the Android Emulator menu; or the adb bug report command which can be found on your development machine.

In order to successfully take a bug report, you must have Developer options enabled on your device so that you can easily access the Take bug report option.

Capturing a bug report from your device

To receive a bug report directly from your device, follow the steps below:

Make sure that you have Developer options enabled on your device. In Developer options, tap on the option that reads Take bug report. Choose the type of bug report that you want and tap on Report. After a few seconds, you should be able to see a notification that the bug report is ready. To share the bug report, tap on the said notification.

Capturing a bug report from the Android emulator

In the Android Emulator, you will be able to use the File a bug feature in the extended controls.

Click on the three-dot menu in the emulator panel. In the Extended controls window, choose Bug report, which can be found on the left. This will open a screen where you can see the bug report details, which includes the screenshot, the AVD configuration informantion, and the bug report log. You can also type in a message with reproduction steps that you can save with the report. Wait for the bug report to finish the collection process, and click on Save Report.

Capturing a bug report using adb

If you have only one device connected, you can get a bug report using adb as explained below:

$ adb bugreport E:ReportsMyBugReports

If you do not specify a path for the bug report, it is automatically saved to the local directory.

If you have many devices connected, you have to specify the device with the -s option. Run the adb commands given below to obtain the device serial number and generate the bug report.

$ adb devices List of devices attached emulator-5554 device 8XV7N15C31003476 device $ adb -s 8XV7N15C31003476 bugreport