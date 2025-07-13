Want to send a voice memo to someone on an iPhone? Follow the guide to know how you can record it and then share it with the people you want to. It’s a really cool use of technology where you don’t even have to type a word, but your message is sent. So, let us begin.

What is a voice memo?

A voice memo is essentially a digital audio recording, like a spoken note. It is very similar to talking into a tape recorder, but it’s all on your phone or computer. You can use it to quickly note down ideas when you can’t type, record a lecture, freeze a melody that goes around in your head, or even just send a quick verbal message to a friend instead of actually having to type. In a nutshell, when you’re doing a voice memo, it doesn’t involve a keyboard, and you just have to record what you are saying.

Steps to record a voice memo on an iPhone

If you want to send a voice memo, you first need to record it. So here is how you can do it –

Open the app – Firstly, look for the "Voice Memos" app, which is usually located in the "Utilities" folder on your home screen. It has a waveform icon, and you can recognize it from that. Now click on it to open and begin.

Start recording- You'll see a big red record button at the bottom of the screen. Just tap it once to begin recording your audio. A suggestion to improve the quality is to speak very closely and still maintain a necessary distance from the device.

Stop when you're done – Tap the red square button, which stands for you deciding to terminate the recording.

Name it and save– Your recording will automatically save, and you can tap on it to rename it if you want to. This can help you find it when you need it. Otherwise, it's basically a file name that is set by default, and you sometimes need to hear it to recognize the audio.

This is simply how you can record a voice memo on your iPhone and keep it.

How to share a voice memo on an iPhone?

Now comes the main topic! Following the steps above, you already know how to record a voice memo. Now let’s dive into how you can actually share it with someone.

Open Voice Memos – Find and open the Voice Memos app on your iPhone and open it.

Select Memo- Tap on the recording you want to share from the list. You can search for a specific name in there if you have renamed the file.

Tap on the Share Icon- Look for the three dots next to the memo's name and tap on them.

Choose "Share"- Select "Share" from the options that appear. Now, finally, choose how you want to share it. These are the common prompts – Messages, Mail, AirDrop, WhatsApp, and more.

Send – Now choose the person you want to send it to and click on send.

And it’s done! Now the voice memo is sent to the person you intend to