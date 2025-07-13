Playing Tony Hawk’s recently? Follow the guide to learn how you can unlock Bam Margera. We shall also see what makes the character so special and why he would be a great catch to have within the game. Let us begin!

About Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a fantastic surprise to all the fans and can also be called a return to form for the iconic skateboarding series, building on the success of the 1+2 remasters. It is a very recent release, launched on July 11, 2025. Not only will it hit all the nostalgia with its old levels, skaters, and arcade-style gameplay from the original third and fourth installments, but it will offer you a lot more to explore. For instance, you can expect it to streamline some elements from THPS4, like the free-roaming mission structure, as it adds robust Create-A-Park features with custom goals, and an exciting cross-platform multiplayer format. That’s good news, as you can play with 7 other friends and make a team of 8.

About Bam Margera

The star of the game – Bam Margera- is an American former professional skateboarder, stunt performer, television personality, and now a huge addition to the new Pro Skater 3+4. It’s a big surprise and a real treat that Bam Margera is back in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and is a character worth unlocking for the players. You can even unlock him early in the game for $5,000. This may seem a huge amount, but it will all turn out to be worth it in the end.

Steps to unlock Bam Margera in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Now that you know about the character and the man himself, let us dive into the steps of unlocking him and see how it can be done.

Earn enough Cash

You’ll need an amount of $5,000 in the game with the currency used within. The fastest way to get this is by creating a custom skater at the start of the game, and this will give you a whopping $5,000 from the “New Challenger” challenge.

Access the Secret Shop

From the main menu, head to the “Shop” tab on the screen and then navigate to the “Secrets” section. This is where you’ll find the main character.

Purchase the character – Bam

When you follow the list, you’ll see Bam Margera listed there. Just select him and confirm the purchase for $5,000.

Now skate as Bam

Once purchased, Bam will be added to your roster of playable skaters, and you can pick him anytime to skate. It would be a great way to begin a new session of gaming or just flaunting it to your friends.

However, make sure, before diving into this process, that you have at least $5000 in your game wallet. It would be deducted, and then you need to get more for the rest of the things that you need to do.