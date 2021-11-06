How to send Bitcoin on cash app

The Cash App presently boasts 7 million active users who use it to send money and pay bills on a regular basis. Cash App has modified its look and included the opportunity to acquire stock without fees in its Investing area, allowing users to effortlessly buy, withdraw, and transfer Bitcoin. However, a few customers have difficulty understanding a few things, namely how to transmit Bitcoin via Cash App or how to acquire Bitcoin via Cash App. Here’s a step-by-step instruction for buying, withdrawing, and sending Bitcoin using the Cash App.

How can I purchase Bitcoin using the Cash App?

Open the Cash app and go to the bottom menu and touch the “Rising curve” symbol or the “Investing” area. “Buying stocks” and “Bitcoin” will display as possibilities.

To view your Bitcoin holdings, tap on Bitcoin at the top of the screen.

Select the quantity of Bitcoin you wish to buy by tapping the “Buy” button.

Tap the “Three dots” in the bottom right-hand corner to purchase a custom amount.

Now type in the amount you wish to spend and click Next.

A confirmation screen will display, detailing the transaction’s entire information, including the financing source, the quantity of Bitcoin to be acquired, the exchange rate and fees, and more.

Tap “Confirm” if the transaction is correct.

How to withdraw Bitcoin using the Cash App?

In only a few simple steps, a person may withdraw Bitcoin from Cash App. Follow the instructions below if you want to withdraw Bitcoin or send it to another account.