How to use WhatsApp Web without your smartphone

WhatsApp presently has a multi-device beta programme that allows users to check out a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal before it is released to the public. It enables WhatsApp users to utilise associated companion devices without having to keep their phones connected to the internet.

Up to four devices, including browsers and other gadgets, will be able to be linked to one’s account. End-to-end encryption is supported by the feature, which means all of your personal conversations, media, and calls will stay private.

The good news is that you’ll be able to utilise WhatsApp Web, Desktop, and Portal even if your primary phone isn’t connected to the internet. The linked devices will be automatically logged out if the primary device is not connected for more than 14 days.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to connect your device to the Web, Desktop, or Portal at first, after which you’ll be able to use WhatsApp without having to connect your phone. Here’s a brief rundown on how to execute it.

On your phone, open WhatsApp and touch on the three-dotted icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap “Linked devices” once again, then “Multi-device beta.” WhatsApp will next show you a page that describes the feature’s restrictions and other details.

Now hit the “Continue” button after tapping the “Join Beta” button. After that, all you have to do is scan the QR code on your smartphone to connect it to WhatsApp Web.

If you want to use this multi-media functionality, there are several features that aren’t currently supported. This functionality will not operate if someone clears or deletes chats on companion devices if the primary device is an iPhone, according to the company’s blog post.

The functionality isn’t available for devices running an older version of WhatsApp. This is also true when it comes to tablets.

WhatsApp warns that companion devices won’t be able to see real-time location updates. Messages containing link previews via WhatsApp Web and creating/viewing a broadcast list on companion devices are also not supported by the multi-device beta functionality.