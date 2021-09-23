How to send Certified Mail

Certified Mail is a USPS service that gives an official receipt to the person sending the mailpiece as confirmation that it was delivered. The mail carrier demands a signature from the receiver when the package is delivered. Customers can optionally add an electronic or physical Return Receipt service to their Certified Mail mailpiece, which will give the sender a copy of the recipient’s signature. The Electronic Return Receipt option sends an email with the recipient’s signature. The physical Return Receipt option is a postcard that is addressed to the sender and contains the signature of the actual receiver, proving that the mailing was delivered or that a delivery attempt was undertaken.

The cost of Certified Mail is $3.35. This cost is in addition to the delivery fee for sending the mailpiece by First Class Mail or Priority Mail. Return Receipt is an optional feature for Certified Mail. Return Receipt costs $2.75 for a postal receipt and $1.45 for an electronic receipt sent to you through email.

The time it takes for Certified Mail to arrive is determined on the mail class to which it is added. The delivery time for a First-Class Mail letter is generally 2 to 5 business days. Priority Mail typically takes 2-3 business days to arrive.

Send Certified Mail from the Post Office

Obtain a Certified Mail Form 3800 at a nearby post office.

This form includes a green and white sticker with a barcode that will allow you to trace your mail through the United States Postal Service.

A perforated receipt is included in the form as confirmation that you mailed the item.

Fill out the form with all of the needed information, including the recipient’s name and address. Remove the backing and put the sticker immediately to the right of the return address space on the top edge of the envelope you’re mailing.

Pay the correct amount for the kind of mail delivery requested, as well as any additional services that may be required. Choose whether or not you wish to pay for a restricted delivery service.

Use the receipt service.

Keep track of everything. Receipts with the shipping date imprinted on them should be collected and kept. You may check the status of your mail delivery online using a number that is unique to your mailing.

Look at the delivery details. To find out when and to whom the certified mail was delivered, go to the postal service’s website.

Send Certified Mail Online