How to set google chrome as default browser

The Google Chrome browser is an open source tool that allows you to access the World Wide Web and execute Web-based apps.

The open source Chromium project serves as the foundation for the Google Chrome Web browser. Google Chrome was introduced in 2008, and it receives numerous upgrades each year. It is compatible with Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android, and iOS. The Google Chrome browser approaches Web security through sandboxing. Each open webpage operates as its own process, which helps prevent malicious malware from influencing other pages (or the computer operating system at large). Web standards such as HTML5 and cascading style sheets are also supported by the browser (CSS).

Google designed Chrome OS, an operating system for Web-based apps, to appear like the Chrome Web browser. Chrome was the first major Web browser to integrate the search box with the address bar, a feature that has subsequently been copied by other competitors. Users may also sign in using their Google accounts, allowing them to sync bookmarks and open Web sites across various devices. Google established the Chrome Web Store in 2010, an online marketplace where users can purchase and install Web-based programmes that run within the browser. These programmes are accessible as browser extensions or as website links.

Google Chrome provides a few benefits to people who make it their main browser due to its tailored features. Making Chrome your default browser, for example, implies that each link you open will be accessed through Chrome. To take full advantage of the browser’s features, you must first download it to your pc.

It is simple to make Google Chrome your default browser. You must first download the programme if you haven’t previously. There are two ways to make Chrome your default internet browser.

1. Launch Google Chrome when it has been downloaded.

2. To open the menu, click the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner.

3. Choose Settings from the drop-down menu.

4. Select Default browser from the left-hand menu.

Alternatively, you may do the following:

1. Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of the desktop screen.

2. From the menu, select System Preferences.

3. From the drop-down menu, choose General.

4. Select Google Chrome from the pop-up option next to Default web browser and dismiss the window.

Depending on your Windows navigation interface, making Chrome your browser may be a bit different.

If you’re running Windows 10, perform the following steps:

1. To open the menu, click Start.

2. From the options menu, choose Settings.

3. Navigate to the Apps tab.

4. From the side panel, choose Default apps.

5. Select the current browser from the Web browser drop-down menu.

6. Select Google Chrome from the app window and press Done.

The methods below are for Windows 8 and 7 users:

1. To open the menu, click Start.

2. Navigate to and choose the Control Panel.

3. Select Programs.

4. Choose Default Applications and then Set your default programmes.

5. Select Google Chrome from the list on the left.

6. When done, select Set this software as default and press OK.