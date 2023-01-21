How to set personalize ringtone for each contact on whatsapp

In iOS, Apple permits you to set a custom alarm tone for messages and calls from a particular individual in your contacts, yet did you had at least some idea that you can do likewise for your WhatsApp contacts, as well?

Setting an exceptional alarm tone for a WhatsApp contact empowers you to perceive when that specific individual is calling you or has sent you a message, without you in any event, taking a gander at your iPhone screen.

To know immediately when somebody explicit is calling or informing you by means of WhatsApp, follow these means.

Send off WhatsApp on your ‌iPhone‌.

Tap the Visits tab at the lower part of the screen.

Select a visit string with your desired contact to single out from the group.

Tap the contact’s name at the highest point of the screen.

Tap Custom Tone.

Select a particular tone to use for this contact.

Tap Save in the upper right corner of the screen.