How To Set Up Family Sharing in Steam Deck

The Steam deck is a popular gaming platform that allows you to purchase, download, and play a wide variety of games on your computer. One useful feature of the Steam deck is the ability to set up family sharing, which allows you to share your games and play them on other devices with your friends and family members.

The Steam Family Sharing feature allows you to share your Steam games with up to 5 other people. This can be a great way to share your library of games with friends and family, and it can also be a convenient way to access each other’s games without having to purchase them individually. In this article, we’ll go over the steps you need to take to set up family sharing on the Steam deck.

Make sure you have a Steam account: In order to set up family sharing on the Steam deck, you’ll need to have a Steam account. If you don’t already have a Steam account, you can create one for free by visiting the Steam website and following the prompts. Go to your account settings: Once you have a Steam account, log in to the Steam deck and go to your account settings. You can access your account settings by clicking on your username in the top right corner of the Steam deck and selecting “Account Details” from the drop-down menu. Enable family sharing: In the account settings menu, you’ll see an option to enable family sharing. Click on this option to bring up the family sharing settings. Add a family member: Once you’ve enabled family sharing, you’ll need to add a family member. To do this, click on the “Add a Family Member” button and enter the email address of the person you want to add. You’ll need to make sure that the person you’re adding has a Steam account, as they’ll need to accept the invitation to become a family member. Authorize shared devices or games: In addition to adding family members, you’ll also need to authorize any devices or games that you want to use for family sharing. To do this, click on the “Authorize” button and follow the prompts to complete the authorization process. You can repeat this process for any other devices you want to authorize for family sharing. Set up parental controls: If you have children in your family, you may want to set up parental controls to restrict their access to certain types of games or content. To do this, click on the “Parental Controls” option in the family sharing settings menu and follow the prompts to set up your desired level of control. Manage your family library: Once you’ve set up family sharing and added your family members, you’ll be able to manage your family library from the family sharing settings menu. You can see which games are shared with your family members, revoke access to specific games, and set up specific playtime limits for each family member.

In conclusion, setting up family sharing on the Steam deck is a straightforward process that allows you to share your games with your friends and family members. By following the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to set up family sharing on your Steam account and start enjoying your games with your loved ones.