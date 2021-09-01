How to set your background in zoom

We’ve become accustomed to utilising Zoom for work and play when working from home, so you’ve undoubtedly seen individuals using Zoom’s virtual backdrops to modify the environment behind them.

You may use this tool to change your backdrop to one of Zoom’s presets or a photo or video that you submit. With so many people still utilising the video calling service, knowing how to alter your Zoom backdrop is a must-have skill these days. Changing your Zoom background adds some aesthetic interest to your routine video conference sessions. It’s also ideal for a themed virtual event, such as a birthday or happy hour.

While using Zoom to work from home amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, one of the service’s finest features (and being replicated by other video chat applications) is the option to change backdrops. Or perhaps you just want to conceal the fact that your home office or bedroom is currently untidy.

The virtual background function adds some variety to your Zoom calls. As a result, your callers will be able to view you on a tropical beach, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, or even in space. Zoom comes with a few pre-installed virtual backdrops, but you may also upload your own image to make your Zoom background more unique.

On Zoom’s desktop version, here’s how to change your background

Both Mac and PC users can follow the same steps. Background pictures have no size restrictions, although Zoom advises matching image size with your camera’s aspect ratio. If you’re unsure, a 1280 by 720 pixel picture is a safe bet.

Log in to your Zoom account.

Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu after clicking on your profile image. Select “Backgrounds and Filters” from the drop-down menu.

If you have a green screen, select “I have a green screen” from the drop-down menu.

Then click on your movie to choose the proper screen colour.

Choose a picture from Zoom’s presets or add your own by clicking the + sign.

You may choose from a variety of pre-made backgrounds provided by Zoom.

Download the picture package for usage without a green screen if requested.Zoom will store your options automatically once you’ve made modifications.

On Zoom’s mobile app, here’s how to change your backdrop.

Once a meeting has begun, mobile users will be allowed to change their background, but not before.

To get started, sign in to your Zoom account.

Tap “More” after the meeting has started.

Select “Background and Filters” from the drop-down menu.

Tap the + sign to choose a picture from your photographs or choose one of the preset backdrops.

Return to the meeting by tapping the “X.”

What can a green screen do for your Zoom backgrounds?

If you need a clean, professional background for your work, you might want to consider utilising a green screen. Whether or whether you have a green screen behind you, consistent, uniform lighting helps to distinguish you from the backdrop.

Wearing green is also a no-no unless you want to seem like a floating head with floating arms. Without a green screen, items in the room you’re in may appear imperfect or “glitchy” on your virtual background. This isn’t a major problem in most casual and business contexts.