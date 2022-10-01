This article focuses on how to setup crossplay in FIFA 23. Cross-play will enable players to compete with and against friends and opponents across multiple platforms from the same generation, across multiple modes of gameplay in online modes of FIFA 23. At launch, there will not be any ability to play in the “Pro Clubs” or “Co-Op” game modes across platforms within the FIFA video game franchise. FIFA 23 will have cross-platform play in several game modes, but at launch, functionality will be limited.

The latest installment of the FIFA video game series, partnering EA Sports and FIFA, FIFA 23 will introduce meaningful cross-platform gameplay capabilities for the first time. There is not an edge to playing FIFA across platforms, so we are opening things up to take the FIFA gaming franchise as we know it out with a bang. Cross-platform play is something that will probably feature across every EA Sports soccer title going forward, even if FIFA 23 makes a bitter split with FIFA, soccer’s global governing body.

Crossplay is enabled by default, players can check from the main menu to open up the Social tab. From there they can head to “Social Settings” and then find the Matchmaking Options menu and select the “Cross-play settings” option that can be found within the “Cross-play” tab.

Across all platforms and games, gamers value the ability to play with friends regardless of platform. With cross-play, that trend extends to FIFA 23. Cross-play allows gamers to play on different platforms, and FIFA 23 is no exception. Players can play with their friends on the Nintendo Switch (Nintendo), PlayStation 4 (Sony), and Xbox One (Microsoft).

With the exception of Pro Clubs and any co-op-specific modes, cross-platform play is present in every other mode that is included online with a soccer game. Unfortunately, players are limited to playing FIFA 18 against others cross-play-only in 1v1 modes in any of the games modes, meaning that they cannot join friends in teaming up against others.

Due to technical complications of the implementation of cross-play, modes that match players up, like the Pro Club, are not supported by FIFA 23s cross-play features. Following the success of its trials with FIFA 23, EA Sports introduced crossplay between multiple play modes across several different play modes. Crossplay will be enabled for all players at the first boot of FIFA 23, provided platform-level settings permit, and may be turned off at any time. Assuming Crossplay is enabled, players will be automatically matched against those on other qualifying platforms while playing the games in the annual Sports Sim Series competitions and Online Season.