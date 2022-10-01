Cyberpunk 2077 Has Now Sold More Than 20 Million Copies

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has hit an important sales milestone, as Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 20 million copies since it launched at the end of 2020. Based on the latest sales numbers provided by CD Projekt RED, which show that Cyberpunk 2077 has done numbers since April 2022, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to sell around two million copies during its five-month timeframe between April and September 2022.

Over six million sales in the subsequent year-and-a-half are nothing to sneeze at, particularly considering the game’s much-publicized issues and its total absence from the PlayStation Store during most of this period. It took Stardew Valley six years to sell 20 million copies, for example, whereas CD Projekt’s prior games took four years; Cyberpunk 2077 pulled in sales in under two.

We have seen Steam players numbers for Cyberpunk 2077 consistently rise ever since it was released, following a hit anime series on Netflix, and now publisher CD Projekt Red says that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 20 million copies overall. Cyberpunk 2077s player numbers, on Steam at least, skyrocketed after Edgerunners anime was released, as well as the game’s latest update, Edgerunner. It is not known exactly how many more than two million players decided to check out Cyberpunk 2077 since the arrival of Edgerunners two weeks ago, but given Steam’s recent player numbers, that figure could be quite significant.

Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs. Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! pic.twitter.com/ifFLhg6npO — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 28, 2022

CD Projekt REDs Cyberpunk 2077 has reached more than 20 million copies, right when it is enjoying a huge surge in players thanks to the latest big updates and Edgerunners spin-off anime release. Following Edgerunner’s popularity, CD Projekt Red has reported an important milestone for Cyberpunk 2077.

In conjunction with the Netflix series launch, Edgerunners, CD Projekt Red recently reported record player numbers on Steam, surpassing even The Witcher 3s all-time high. CD Projekt Red has also stated that more than one million players were active in the past week, with Steams concurrent player count being the highest it is been in over a year and a half.

This has been another part of the conversation, the idea that this new spike of Cyberpunk 2077 interest is ignoring just how much CDPR messed up its launch, how badly the game was, and is, lacking, and the concern that the message here may be that companies can ship completely broken games and get away with it, fixing them in a few years. The best we can hope for is that lessons are learned from Cyberpunk 2077, and that future games are given the time and attention that they need before launch, not in the flurry, not over-promising features, not rushed launches.