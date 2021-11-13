How to share photos on google photos

We all love clicking and sharing photos, don’t we?

Google photos is not a new update. It is surely a classy app with all the features any user can ask for. Unlike the usual gallery app, every other phone has, Google photos has taken clicking, saving and sharing photos to a whole new level. Google photos save your precious memories on the backup, apart from this they can be easily accessed from anywhere. Unlike usual gallery apps in which, when you change the phone, you need to transfer all your photos bit by bit, don’t you? But this is not the case with Google photos. With Google Photos, you are just a sign-in away from transferring your pictures with a single snap of your finger.

Apart from these, one of the major questions is how you can share your pictures with the world?

Well, that’s not difficult at all. There are three different methods by which you can easily send your photos here and there to your beloved ones.

METHOD – 1

Sharing pictures on a chat

If you’re intended receiver uses Google photos as well, you can easily share the pictures with them on the app itself.

However, if they don’t have them no. on Google account, you can guide them to find and connect with you. you can also send them a link on some other app if you don’t have your number on the Google account.

LET’S BEGIN

Step 1 search for the Google photos app on your device.

Step 2 Enter your credentials to sign in to the Google account.

Step 3 Choose the picture or video you want to share.

Step 4 select the share toggle.

Step 5 Tap on the contacts you want to share your photos with, below “send in Google photos”

Step 6 once you’re done, select send to proceed.

METHOD – 2

Creating a shared Album

Step 1 search for the Google photos app on your device.

Step 2 Enter your credentials to sign in to the Google account.

Step 3 select Photos on the bottom of your screen.

Step 4 once you’re done selecting pictures, click on + sign at the top of your screen.

Step 5 click on the shared album.

Step 6 type in your album name.

Step 7 if you’re satisfied with your album, proceed to share with the share Option.

Step 8 Lastly, choose with whom you want to share your album.

METHOD – 3

Share using a link

Step 1 search for the Google photos app on your device.

Step 2 Enter your credentials to sign in to the Google account.

Step 3 Choose the picture or video you want to share.

Step 4 below the “share to apps” option select your desired app. You can access other apps by swiping left.

Step 5 select Create Link to create a link to be shared.