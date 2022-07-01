Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

How to share WIFI password from iPhone to android

Prattay Mazumdar
Markets
Create Code button, Home Wi-Fi QR code, camera app

Create Code button, Home Wi-Fi QR code, the camera app | How to Share a Wi-Fi Password From iPhone to Android

This article makes sense of how to share a Wi-Fi secret word from an iPhone to an Android gadget by making a QR code in view of your Wi-Fi network settings.

On the iPhone, you start by introducing one of the most incredible QR code generators that can make a QR code in light of your Wi-Fi network settings. At the point when you examine the QR code on an Android telephone, the settings can be applied to the gadget with a solitary tap. This is the way to make it happen, bit by bit.

  • Track down the organization’s Wi-Fi settings. You really want to know the SSID, which is the public name of the organization, as well as the Wi-Fi secret phrase and kind of remote security (like WEP, WPA, or WPA2, or none).
  • You could possibly find this data in your Wi-Fi switch’s versatile application, or it very well may be on the switch.
  • Introduce a QR code generator on your iPhone that can make codes in view of your Wi-Fi settings. There are various applications that do this.
  • In the model underneath, we utilized the Visual Codes application for iOS, since it can save various Wi-Fi QR codes to your telephone for utilize once more some other time. The specific advances will fluctuate marginally on the off chance that you utilize an alternate QR code application.
  • Begin the Visual Codes application.
  • Tap Add Codes.
  • At the lower part of the screen, tap Connect to WiFi.
  • Type the organization’s SSID in the Name field.
  • Add Code, Connect to WiFi, SSID in Visual Codes application
    Type the Wi-Fi secret key, and tap the right security type (it’s quite often WPA).
  • Type a paramount name for this Wi-Fi association in the Label field.
  • Tap Create Code.
  • Your new code will show up on the Codes page, as a feature of a rundown alongside some other codes your make for other Wi-Fi organizations. Tap a passage to show its QR code.
  • On the Android telephone, begin the camera and position the telephone so it can check the code.

Make Code button, Home Wi-Fi QR code, and the camera application. At the point when the Wi-Fi network spring up message shows up, tap it to associate naturally with the organization.

Comments

comments

Send this to a friend