How to share WIFI password from iPhone to android

This article makes sense of how to share a Wi-Fi secret word from an iPhone to an Android gadget by making a QR code in view of your Wi-Fi network settings.

On the iPhone, you start by introducing one of the most incredible QR code generators that can make a QR code in light of your Wi-Fi network settings. At the point when you examine the QR code on an Android telephone, the settings can be applied to the gadget with a solitary tap. This is the way to make it happen, bit by bit.

Track down the organization’s Wi-Fi settings. You really want to know the SSID, which is the public name of the organization, as well as the Wi-Fi secret phrase and kind of remote security (like WEP, WPA, or WPA2, or none).

You could possibly find this data in your Wi-Fi switch’s versatile application, or it very well may be on the switch.

Introduce a QR code generator on your iPhone that can make codes in view of your Wi-Fi settings. There are various applications that do this.

In the model underneath, we utilized the Visual Codes application for iOS, since it can save various Wi-Fi QR codes to your telephone for utilize once more some other time. The specific advances will fluctuate marginally on the off chance that you utilize an alternate QR code application.

Begin the Visual Codes application.

Tap Add Codes.

At the lower part of the screen, tap Connect to WiFi.

Type the organization’s SSID in the Name field.

Type the Wi-Fi secret key, and tap the right security type (it's quite often WPA).

Type the Wi-Fi secret key, and tap the right security type (it’s quite often WPA). Type a paramount name for this Wi-Fi association in the Label field.

Tap Create Code.

Your new code will show up on the Codes page, as a feature of a rundown alongside some other codes your make for other Wi-Fi organizations. Tap a passage to show its QR code.

On the Android telephone, begin the camera and position the telephone so it can check the code.

At the point when the Wi-Fi network spring up message shows up, tap it to associate naturally with the organization.