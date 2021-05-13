How to share your location on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a great app for communicating with friends and family – which it is primarily used for – whether the members of the group are spread out across the globe or all in one place.

However, while WhatsApp is useful for calling people or sending messages, you can also use it to share your location with others. This can prove to be especially helpful when travelling alone or with a group. This process differs, depending on whether the mobile device you are using is an iPhone or an Android.

If you have an iPhone, use the following steps:

Open the WhatsApp application on your phone. If ‘Chats’ is not already selected by default, then tap on that display option. Go to the chats of the group or person that you wish to share your location with. Tap on the plus sign, which can be found in the bottom-left corner. Tap on ‘Location.’ You will see two options: ‘Only While Using the App’ and ‘Always Allow.’ Tap on the one that suits your interests. You will again receive two options: ‘Share Live Location’ or ‘Send Your Current Location.’ Sending your live location will continue to update your location as you move for the duration that you choose. Meanwhile, choosing to send your current location means that the appl will just send a pin of where you are at that moment.

If you have an Android, follow the steps provided to you below:

Open the WhatsApp application on your Android mobile device. If ‘Chats’ is not already selected by default, then tap on that display option. Go to the chats of the group or person that you wish to share your location with. Tap on the paperclip icon, which can be found at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the ‘Location’ icon. Much like in an iPhone, you will receive two options: ‘Share Live Location’ or ‘Send Your Current Location.’ Sending your live location will continue to update your location as you move for the duration that you choose. Meanwhile, choosing to send your current location means that the appl will just send a pin of where you are at that moment. Hit ‘Send.’

Sharing your location with family and close friends can have several benefits. The unnecessary communication that goes into asking for one’s location is no longer an issue, which saves time and energy. Moreover, you can respond to emergencies quickly. You can respond as fast as you can, making this feature nothing less than a lifesaver.