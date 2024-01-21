Trainers all throughout the world have fallen in love with Pokémon Violet thanks to its breathtaking graphics, intriguing new Pokémon, and fun gameplay. The hunt for elusive and uncommon Shiny Pokémon is one of the most exciting parts of being a Pokémon trainer. The joy of shiny hunting is increased, and becoming an expert in the field takes commitment, planning, and a little bit of luck. We’ll go over some strategies and ideas in this tutorial to make the Shiny hunts in Pokémon Violet more enjoyable.

Recognising Shiny Pokémon

It’s important to know what Shiny Pokémon are before venturing into the world of Shiny hunting. Shiny Pokémon are incredibly uncommon variations that have a different colour scheme than regular Pokémon. The likelihood of coming across a Shiny Pokémon in the in the wild are exceptionally low, typically around 1 in 4,096. However, various methods can increase your odds and make the hunt more manageable.

This is essential if you’re looking for shiny Pokémon in the wild. Herba Mystica is required, and it can only be obtained in high-level raids. In “Creative Mode,” you can create sandwiches that increase the encounter and shiny rates of finding particular Pokémon by using particular components.

Masuda Method

This time-tested strategy has been shown to increase the likelihood of finding Shiny Pokémon. This method, which bears the name of Game Freak director Junichi Masuda, entails breeding two Pokémon from distinct language games. With odds of only 1 in 683, the resulting Pokémon egg has a higher possibility of hatching into a Shiny Pokémon. Place a Pokémon from a language other than English in the Pokémon Nursery with one of your own Pokémon to apply the Masuda Method.

Max Raid Battles

In Pokémon Violet, Max Raid Battles offer a great chance to find Shiny Pokémon. Shiny odds are higher in Dynamax Adventures, where players investigate Pokémon Dens in groups of four. If a player completes a Dynamax Adventure successfully, they may encounter Shiny Pokémon. The greater your adventures are complete, the higher your odds become.

Chain Fishing

This strategy can greatly increase your chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon for water-dwelling Pokémon. Raise your fishing pole and capture Pokémon one after the other without ever missing a meal. There is a progressive increase in the probability of finding a Shiny Pokémon as you progress up the chain. Suction Cups and Sticky Hold abilities on Pokémon can be used to keep fishing chains longer.

Shiny Charm

Increasing the likelihood of coming across Shiny Pokémon, the Shiny Charm is a useful item. In Pokémon Violet, you must evolve or capture every Pokémon to complete the Pokédex in order to get the Shiny Charm. Return to the game’s director after completing this enormous duty, and you’ll receive the Shiny Charm as payment. Shiny odds are increased by this item in the wild as well as through breeding.

Synchronise Method

The nature of the encountered Pokémon is more likely to match that of the synchronising Pokémon if you have a Pokémon with the Synchronise ability in your party. As it raises the likelihood of discovering a Shiny with the desired nature, this strategy can be helpful when searching for Shiny Pokémon with particular natures.

In conclusion, for committed trainers, shiny hunting in Pokémon Violet is an exciting and fruitful endeavour. Your chances of coming across these uncommon and captivating species can be greatly increased by comprehending the mechanics and using the appropriate strategies, regardless of whether you favour breeding, Max Raid Battles, or other approaches. In Pokémon Violet, perseverance pays off, and with enough of it, you’ll ultimately add a stunning Shiny Pokémon to your collection. Trainers, happy hunting!