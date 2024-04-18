The option to block unknown callers on your iPhone can be a true lifesaver in a world where spam and robocalls are all too common. Thankfully, Apple has a number of built-in tools that let you block calls from unknown numbers, providing you piece of mind and minimising disruptions during the day. We’ll take you step-by-step through the process of blocking unknown callers on your iPhone in this guide.

KEYPOINT : Go to Settings > Phone, scroll down, select Silence Unknown Callers, and activate the feature to turn on Silence Unknown Callers. Unknown callers will have their calls muted, routed to your voicemail, and listed in your history of calls.

Turn on the feature to silence unknown callers.

Access the Settings : Start by launching the iPhone’s “Settings” app.

: Start by launching the iPhone’s “Settings” app. Tap the Phone and Scroll Down : Scroll down the Settings menu and select “Phone” by tapping on it.

: Scroll down the Settings menu and select “Phone” by tapping on it. Choose to Mute Unknown Callers : In the Phone settings, navigate down until you see the “Silence Unknown Callers” option. To activate it, turn the switch. Your iPhone will automatically reject calls from numbers that are not kept in your contacts list when this option is enabled.

Recognise How the Feature Operates

Phone Calls Access Voicemail : Your iPhone won’t ring when calls from unknown numbers are made when the Silence Unknown Callers function is activated. They will go straight to your voicemail instead.

: Your iPhone won’t ring when calls from unknown numbers are made when the Silence Unknown Callers function is activated. They will go straight to your voicemail instead. Listen to your voicemail : If callers whose numbers weren’t recognised leave you with any essential messages, you can still check your voicemail.

: If callers whose numbers weren’t recognised leave you with any essential messages, you can still check your voicemail. Whitelisted Contacts : You won’t miss any crucial calls from friends, relatives, or coworkers because calls from numbers kept in your contacts list will continue to ring regularly.

Utilise Third-Party Apps to Add More Filters

Examine Your App Store Options : Even while Apple’s built-in function works well, you might desire more control over call filtering.

: Even while Apple’s built-in function works well, you might desire more control over call filtering. Apps for Third-Party Call Blocking : Examine third-party applications that provide sophisticated call blocking and other features on the App Store. These apps can provide more granular control over which calls are allowed through and which are blocked.

Report Unwanted Calls

Use Reporting Tools : You can report spam calls you receive to assist improve call blocking systems, even if you have the Silence Unknown Callers function active. Press the Recent Calls button. Go to the “Recents” page after launching the “Phone” app.

: You can report spam calls you receive to assist improve call blocking systems, even if you have the Silence Unknown Callers function active. Press the Recent Calls button. Go to the “Recents” page after launching the “Phone” app. How to Spot Spam Calls : Keep an eye out for calls from unknown numbers that seem like spam.

: Keep an eye out for calls from unknown numbers that seem like spam. Hit the Information Icon : Press and hold the info (i) icon next to the spam call.

: Press and hold the info (i) icon next to the spam call. Then choose “Block this Caller” : To stop receiving calls from that number in the future, scroll down and choose “Block this Caller”. If it is possible, you can also report the number as spam.

Keep Yourself Informed, and Current

Frequently Check Settings : Make sure your iPhone’s call blocking features are up to date by checking the settings on a regular basis when iOS updates are published.

: Make sure your iPhone’s call blocking features are up to date by checking the settings on a regular basis when iOS updates are published. Keep an Eye Out for New Features : Apple regularly rolls out updates and new features with the goal of making call blocking and filtering better. To get the most out of your iPhone, stay up to current on these updates.

Through these techniques and the use of your iPhone’s built-in features, you may efficiently block unknown callers and lessen the irritation of incoming calls. Gain control over your incoming caller experience and have a calmer smartphone life.