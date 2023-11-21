Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes players on a thrilling journey with Cal Kestis, a Jedi Knight exploring the galaxy. The game presents challenges, and one tricky part is navigating the Moldy Depths. This guide is here to help you conquer the Moldy Depths puzzle and continue your adventure.

Finding the Moldy Depths

Getting to the Moldy Depths can be a bit tricky, but fear not! Start from the front entrance of Pyloon’s Saloon and head left towards the Untamed Downs. Cross the stream and take a left turn, hugging the wall until you find yourself in the Harvest Ridge. Here lies the entrance to the Moldy Depths. You might encounter two NPCs by the yellow gate, so interact with them to complete the Find the Musician and their Droid Rumor side quests.

Now, to access the Moldy Depths, you need to deal with a Bogling standing on a device in front of the yellow gate. Interact with it, and once it moves, use your Force Pull on the device to open the gate. Congratulations! You’re on your way to solving the Moldy Depths puzzle.

Opening the Door in the Moldy Depths

As you venture inside the cave, navigate through a hole in the back wall and enjoy a water slide that leads you to the Moldy Depths. To open the door inside, use your Force Pull on the device to the right. But here’s the catch—once you stop using the Force, the door will close.

Now, don’t get too caught up with the door just yet. Head back to the end of the waterslide and go to the other side of the cave. Jump down to a lower level, where you’ll encounter a Nekko and three Gorgers. Behind the Nekko, on a ledge in the corner, you’ll discover a Priorite Shard.

Mount the Nekko and ride it through the door on the right. You’ll end up on the opposite side of the door you tried to open earlier. Dismount and backtrack to the other side, then use your Force Pull on the device to open the door for the Nekko.

Remember, the door in the Moldy Depths doesn’t need to stay open forever. It’s a short-term solution for the Nekko to pass through.

Mind Tricks and Climbing Walls

To continue, you’ll need to use a Mind Trick on the Nekko to bring it towards you. Once it’s close, mount the creature and ride towards the yellow structure across from the water slide. Leap from the Nekko to reach a climbable wall. Utilize the two climbable walls on top of the structure to climb to the vines above.

Now, you’re almost there! Use the vines to leave the Moldy Depths and continue your adventure with Cal Kestis.

In summary, the Moldy Depths puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might seem challenging, but with the right moves and a bit of Jedi finesse, you’ll conquer it in no time. So, gear up, fellow Jedi, and may the Force be with you on your journey through the Moldy Depths!