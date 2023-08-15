How To Solve the Open hand Temple Murders in Baldur’s Gate 3

Amidst the chaos of Act 3 in Baldur’s Gate 3, a city teetering on the brink of collapse, an unsettling murder rocks the peaceful sanctuary of the Open Hand Temple. Father Lorgan, a revered figure, has been brutally slain, and the prime suspect is a refugee, Brilgor, whom the late priest had been sheltering. The city’s tensions escalate as blame shifts and unease takes hold. Players are tasked with solving this mysterious murder, navigating a city beset by turmoil, and uncovering the truth behind the heinous crime.

Beginning the Investigation

As players step into Act 3 within the city of Rivington, the Open Hand Temple emerges as a focal point of the unfolding narrative. This religious refuge, typically open to refugees, has been forced to close its doors due to Father Lorgan’s tragic demise. Conflicting opinions swirl about the details of the murder, fueling the uncertainty gripping the city. Sister Yannis, a source of guidance within the temple, urges players to take up the mantle of investigation and seek justice for Father Lorgan’s murder. The investigation’s commander, a Hollyphant named Valeria, firmly believes Brilgor’s guilt.

Unraveling the Clues

Embarking on the quest to uncover the truth, players are offered several avenues to explore. A straightforward approach involves initiating the investigation by examining Father Lorgan’s body in a room situated in the southwestern section of the temple. Yet, the key to cracking the case lies beyond the ordinary. By employing the “speak with the dead” ability, players can directly communicate with the deceased priest. Father Lorgan’s spectral testimony reveals a startling revelation: Brilgor is not the murderer, but rather a “dwarf dressed in red” is responsible.

The Path to Revelation

Armed with this new insight, players journey onward. With their “death-speaking” companion in tow, they progress from the temple’s room of mourning to an outdoor kitchen. From there, a concealed door beckons them onward. This hidden passage leads to a graveyard and, ultimately, to the unearthing of Brilgor’s lifeless body. Once more, players employ their unique ability to converse with the deceased, shedding light on Brilgor’s perspective on the events that transpired.

The Climactic Unveiling

The quest’s progression finally points players towards the heart of the mystery: the murder scene. A subterranean passage beneath the Open Hand Temple holds the key to unveiling the truth. Guided by the spirits of the fallen, players navigate a concealed corridor to uncover a hidden chamber. This room, adorned with statues and an altar, houses a concealed panel on its wall. Manipulating a heraldic sign triggers a mechanism, revealing a secret passage to the true scene of the crime.

The Confrontation

Stepping into this newly revealed chamber, players are thrust into an unavoidable combat situation. Preparedness is paramount as they confront adversaries guarding the answers they seek. Ensuring their party is equipped, rested, and united, players engage in a battle that tests their mettle.

Resolution

Emerging victorious from the fray, players delve deeper, exploring the aftermath of the conflict. The room yields not only crucial insights into the murder but also items vital to advancing the investigation. The “flower key” stands out as a pivotal artifact, unlocking the next phase of the quest. Its purpose becomes clear as players journey to Fraygo’s Flophouse, a nearby inn holding secrets waiting to be unraveled.

Gaining access to the Flophouse poses its own challenges, with potential conflicts or negotiations determining the path ahead. Once inside, players ascend to the attic, where a carefully concealed wardrobe holds the answer. Employing the “flower key,” they unlock a hidden passage leading to an unexpected revelation – a journal that exposes a sinister plot tied to the god Bhaal, as well as a list of intended murder victims.

Confronting the Hollyphant

Armed with damning evidence, players return to Valeria, the Hollyphant leading the investigation. Located across from the Flophouse, Valeria receives the truth behind the murder. With Brilgor’s innocence affirmed and the sinister plot exposed, players transition into a new phase of quests, entangled in the dark web of the Bhaalist cult’s machinations.

Conclusion

The Open Hand Temple Murders in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 3 weave a tale of intrigue, deception, and ultimately, justice. As players navigate a city on the brink, they untangle a web of secrets, revealing a plot that strikes at the heart of their reality. Armed with insights from the deceased and an unyielding determination, players face both combat and puzzles, piecing together the truth amidst the chaos. This journey unlocks not only the secrets of a heinous crime but also the path to new challenges, as the dark forces at play are unveiled, setting the stage for an epic narrative in the rich universe of Baldur’s Gate 3.

