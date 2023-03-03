How to Solve the Vex Puzzles from Headlong in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a game that challenges players to think and solve puzzles. While shooting glowing objects or depositing motes is a common way to progress in the game, there are some puzzles that require more complex solutions. One such puzzle is encountered during the Lightfall mission called Headlong.

During the first half of this mission, players will come across barriers created by the Vex with a series of diamonds above them. Some diamonds will be glowing while others will not. As players approach the barricade, a group of Vex Harpies will spawn, consisting of regular Harpies, Anion Harpies, and Cation Harpies. Anion Harpies appear like normal Vex Harpies while Cation Harpies emit a white light similar to the glowing diamonds above the barrier.

The group of Vex Harpies is linked to the barrier, and to proceed, players must destroy the Harpies in a specific order from left to right, based on the diamonds’ pattern. If a diamond is not glowing, players must destroy an Anion Harpy. If a diamond is glowing, players must destroy a Cation Harpy. Once the order is correctly followed, the barrier will disappear, and players can move forward.

When attempting to solve the puzzle, players must be mindful of a few things. Firstly, there is no penalty for killing the wrong Harpy, except for the puzzle resetting. Secondly, players must pay attention to which Harpy they are shooting, as killing the wrong Harpy will reset the puzzle. Lastly, players must be cautious when destroying Harpies, as killing more than one Harpy at once can potentially reset the puzzle. Therefore, players should use weapons that do not cause splash damage, such as Dead Man’s Tale or a Glaive.

There are three Vex puzzles that players must solve, and the Harpies that need to be killed are as follows. Players should avoid killing regular Harpies and focus on either Anion or Cation Harpies, depending on the diamond’s glow.

The first puzzle requires players to destroy a Cation Harpy, followed by an Anion Harpy, and then another Cation Harpy.

The second puzzle requires players to destroy a Cation Harpy, followed by two Anion Harpies.

Finally, the third puzzle requires players to destroy a Cation Harpy, followed by three Anion Harpies, and then another Cation Harpy.

In conclusion, Destiny 2 is a game that provides players with unique challenges that require them to think and solve puzzles. The Vex puzzles encountered during the Headlong mission in the Lightfall campaign are an excellent example of this. To solve these puzzles, players must destroy Harpies in a specific order based on the diamonds above the barrier, using caution not to kill the wrong Harpy or multiple Harpies at once. By following these guidelines and paying close attention to the diamond pattern, players can quickly solve these Vex puzzles and progress through the game.