How To Solve Tomb Of The Villager Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

The Tomb of the Villager is a hidden gem in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. Located in the graveyard on the west side of Hogsmeade village, this area is only accessible during nighttime hours. The graveyard is home to a pair of ghosts who play catch and to enter the tomb, players must navigate past them and find the crypt entrance, which is located near the stairs in the cemetery.

How to successfully Complete the Puzzle:

Once inside the tomb, players will find a challenging puzzle to solve and a mysterious reward to be discovered. To solve the puzzle, players must utilize fire spells such as Incendio and Accio. The puzzle consists of a rotating platform, a bowl that must be lit, a cube that needs to be lifted and placed on a circular floor symbol, and a secret door that will only open when the cube is cast with the Incendio spell.

Rewards for successfully Completing the Puzzle:

To successfully complete the puzzle, players may use stealth gameplay tactics to sneak up on the Ashwinder Scouts, or defeat them with Ancient Magic moves. The reward for solving the puzzle is a chest that contains an unidentified item, such as a head or face item. To identify these items, players can use the Identifying Table located in the Room of Requirement.

In addition to the puzzle and reward, the Tomb of the Villager also offers players a unique opportunity to interact with other ghosts in the game. This is a refreshing change of pace from the usual gameplay, as players get to explore a new area and learn more about the world of Hogwarts Legacy.

While the Tomb of the Villager may not be the most challenging puzzle in the game, it still offers a fun and rewarding experience for players who want to experience the full range of challenges that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. By solving the puzzle and uncovering the mystery of the reward, players can gain a sense of satisfaction and pride in their abilities as a wizard in the game.

It is important to note that solving the puzzle requires a combination of skills and strategy. Players must be able to quickly react and use their spells effectively, as well as think critically about how to manipulate the puzzle components. Additionally, players must be aware of their surroundings, as the Ashwinder Scouts can attack if they detect the player’s presence.

The use of fire spells, such as Incendio and Accio, is key to solving the puzzle. Players must use these spells to ignite the bowl, lift the cube and place it on the circular floor symbol, and open the secret door. The correct use of these spells will allow players to progress through the puzzle and ultimately reach the reward.

In conclusion, the Tomb of the Villager is a hidden gem in the world of Hogwarts Legacy that offers a unique and challenging experience for players. From the intriguing puzzle to the mysterious reward, there is something for everyone in this area of the game. By using fire spells and employing stealth or combat tactics, players can solve the puzzle and uncover the mystery of the reward. Whether you are a seasoned player or just starting out, the Tomb of the Villager is a must-visit location for anyone looking to explore all that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer.