How to Spoof/Fake My Location on life 360 on iPhone(2022)

As we all know, life 360 is a social networking App that allows users to track their friends and family in real-time. What you may not know, however, is that it is possible to fake your location on life 360 using your iPhone. This blog post will walk you through the steps necessary to spoof your location on life 360 via UltFone iOS Location Changer. Keep in mind that this process only works for iPhone users – sorry Android users! Let’s get started!

Part 1: What Is Life 360?

Life 360 is a mobile App that allows family members to share their locations with each other in real-time. The App also includes features such as messaging, group chat, and notifications. This can be helpful if you need to coordinate pick-ups or drop-offs or if you want to stay in touch while on vacation. Life 360 can also be used to find lost phones, including a built-in GPS tracker. The App is free to download and use, but it also offers a premium subscription that includes additional features such as roadside assistance and identity theft protection. iPhone users can download life 360 from the App Store, and Android users can download it from the Google Play Store.

Part 2: Why Do We Trick/Spoof My Location on life 360?

There are a few reasons why you might want to spoof your location on life 360. Sometimes, people want to appear as if they are somewhere they are not in order to avoid real-time tracking. For example, a person may want to visit a friend’s house without their parents knowing. Other times, people may spoof their location to gain access to certain features only available in specific locations. For example, some businesses offer discounts or coupons that can only be redeemed if the person is within a certain radius of the store. Whatever the reason, spoofing location on the life 360 App is a relatively easy process that can offer many benefits.

Part 3: Is There an Ultimate Choice for Spoofing My Location on life 360 on iPhone?

Why UltFone iOS Location Changer is our top choice to spoof my location on Life360 on iPhone. This software makes it easy to spoof your location on any iPhone without jailbreaking the device. Additionally, UltFone iOS Location Changer is more accurate than other methods. It uses GPS simulation to provide a realistic spoofed location, so you won’t have to worry about Life360 detecting that you’re using a fake location. UltFone is also very easy to use, so you don’t need to be a tech expert to get started. Compared with other methods of tricking life 360, UltFone provides a much more complete and user-friendly solution. If you’re looking for the ultimate choice for spoofing your location on iPhone, UltFone is a clear choice.

Features of UltFone iOS Location Changer

The one-click process to change GPS location to anywhere.

Works with location-based apps, such as Pokemon Go ,WhatsApp and Facebook, etc.

Control your virtual moment on the map with a joystick.

You can add a GPX file to enter the desired route for the spoofing location.

Supports all the latest iOS 16/iPadOS 16 versions and to be compatible with all the upcoming latest models of iPhone 14 series.

Part 4: How to Fake/Trick Your Location on Life360 on iPhone via UltFone iOS Location Changer?

Now that we’ve talked about why you might want to spoof your location on Life360 and introduced UltFone as the best solution for doing so, it’s time to get into the nitty-gritty of how to do it. The process is actually quite simple and only takes a few steps. First, you’ll need to download and install UltFone iOS Location Changer on your computer. Once it’s installed, open the program and connect your iPhone to the computer via a USB cable. Then, select the destination or route, and then click on the start button to change your location. That’s it! Within minutes, your location will be successfully spoofed on Life360. You can now go about your business without having to worry about being tracked by the App.

Step 1 Launch UltFone iOS Location Changer on your system. Tick the disclaimer, and click on the “Enter” button.

Step 2 Connect your iPhone to the computer with the Apple lightning cable. Select an iDevice to be connected on the next screen.

Step 3. You can choose a location on the map with your mouse or enter the location on the top left search bar. After this, click on the “Start to Modify” button.

Part 5: How to Freeze/Keep Your Location on Life360 In One Place?

If you want to keep your location hidden, then disabling “Location Sharing” on Life360 would be an excellent idea. When this feature is disabled, and the last known location of yourself or any other member in their circle doesn’t show up for sharing with others around them anymore. So, how to accomplish this?

Just follow the steps below:

Open Life360 and go to “Settings”.

Select the circle you wish to disable location sharing for, and then click on the “Location Sharing” button.

Toggle off “Location Sharing”.

That’s it! Now, your location will not be shared with others in your circle. If you want to share your location again, simply reverse these steps and toggle “Location Sharing” back on.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you better understand how to spoof/change your location on Life360. As you can see, UltFone iOS Location Changer is the best solution for doing so. It’s easy to use and provides a more accurate spoofed location than other methods. So if you’re looking to trick Life360, UltFone is the way to go. Try it and download it for yourself today and see how it works!

If you have any questions or need any help, please feel free to contact us. Our team would be more than happy to assist you. Thank you for reading! Until next time!