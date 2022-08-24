The popularity of crypto is taking off in the US as 2/3rd of crypto-educated US parents want it to be taught in schools. In fact, a survey shows that they are spending $766 on average on teaching their kids about crypto via extracurricular activities. The parents also believe that crypto is the future of our economy, and their kids must learn about it.

A new survey on crypto education

Study.com released a survey that shows that nearly 2/3rd of parents and college graduates believe that crypto should be taught in schools. And it should be a mandatory subject, not under extracurriculars or optional. The survey also included a few more subjects related to cryptos like blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs. They got 45%, 35%, and 25% votes, respectively.

The survey was done in a very detailed manner, and the participants were also accessed to see if they had sufficient knowledge about the topics. After this, 884 parents in the US and 210 graduates were surveyed. This means the participants knew what they were talking about.

Most of them were so enthusiastic about crypto and its future that they were spending the extra money to teach their kids about crypto. The amount was $766 on average who were holding crypto for less than 3 quarters and $1,086 for longer holders.

Its time for schools to add crypto as a subject

A survey shows that almost 88% of US citizens have heard about crypto, and 16% are or have invested in them. This shows that we already have pretty good adoption. In fact, many Universities like Arizona State University have already started to offer courses on blockchain and crypto. These comprehensive learning courses will help students learn how they can manage their crypto and its impact on the economy.

But education should start from the bare minimum, and if schools add it as a compulsory course in their curriculum, it will be like future readying the upcoming generations for this new economy. Right now, the courses on the same are only limited to universities, but I hope it trickles down to the high school curriculum as well.

What are your thoughts as almost 2/3rd of crypto-educated US parents want it to be taught in schools? And do you think we will see this happen anytime soon? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your friends.

