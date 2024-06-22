Location-based games like Pokémon GO have captivated millions by blending real-world exploration with virtual adventures. However, not everyone has the time or ability to roam around to catch Pokémon.

This is where GPS spoofing comes in, allowing players to change their device’s location without moving an inch. Although it offers convenience, GPS spoofing comes with its own set of challenges and legal concerns.

This guide will explore the Pokémon GO walking hack and how to spoof your GPS location on iPhone and Android devices, particularly using tools like Dr.Fone to enhance your Pokémon GO experience while navigating the associated risks.

Part 1: Explanation of GPS Spoofing

Pokémon GO relies on your IP address and GPS signal to determine your location in the game, which means you’re restricted to accessing the Pokémon, PokéStops, and Gyms available in your current vicinity. Spoofing tricks your device into thinking you’re somewhere else, giving you access to regional exclusives, different Gyms, Raids, and PokéStops.

By using location spoofer apps, you can fake your GPS location, placing yourself wherever you choose in the game. This can also be useful for increasing your encounter rate for certain Pokémon. For example, if you want to catch more Ghost-type Pokémon, you can set your location to a place where it’s nighttime, even if it’s daytime where you actually are.

This trick can be especially helpful if you’re working on a challenge to collect Ghost-type Pokémon.

Is It Legal?

Fake GPS location on iPhones or GPS spoofing can be controversial. It’s often linked to cybercrimes and fraud, giving it a bad reputation. However, the act of changing your location isn’t inherently illegal. VPNs, for example, change your IP address to modify your online location and are completely legal. It all depends on how you use it.

Wanting to catch extra Pokémon in Pokémon GO doesn’t make you a criminal. Opinions vary on whether spoofing is an amazing exploit or cheating. Ultimately, it’s up to you and your sense of fairness.

However, it’s important to note that Niantic, the company behind Pokémon GO, is against spoofing. If you’re caught using a fake GPS, your account could be punished or even banned. So proceed at your own risk.

With that in mind, here’s how to change your Pokémon GO location safely and discreetly.

Start with a VPN

To spoof your location in Pokémon GO, you need a VPN. A good VPN, like CyberGhost, will encrypt and reroute your traffic through its servers, giving you a new IP address to access Pokémon GO from different locations.

Keep in mind that GPS spoofing isn’t simple. While changing your location isn’t illegal, it can be against the game’s rules and could result in a ban. Some spoofing apps require you to jailbreak your device, which can void your warranty, increase your risk of malware, prevent security updates, or even damage your device.

So, be cautious and ensure you understand the risks before spoofing in Pokémon GO.

Part 2: How to Spoof GPS to Play Pokémon Go on iPhone/iPad Using Dr.Fone?

Using iOS for GPS spoofing or iPhone location changer in Pokémon GO or Minicraft Earth can be quite a challenge, as my friend John discovered. He found it easy to spoof his location on Android but frustrating on his iPhone, eventually switching to an Android device for a smoother experience.

Fortunately, there’s an app called Wondershare Dr.Fone – Virtual Location, which is the best Pokémon Go walking hack that simplifies the process for iOS users. This app allows you to precisely simulate automatic movements, making it easy to spoof your location in Pokémon GO, Ingress Prime, and Jurassic World and enjoy the game without hassle.

Dr.Fone – Virtual Location Features:

Teleport GPS location to anywhere: You can set your GPS location to any spot on the globe.

One-click location faking: Easily fake your GPS location on both iOS and Android devices with a single click.

Simulate GPS movement: Create a virtual path and simulate movement at different speeds.

Jump Teleport mode: Quickly jump to rare and legendary Pokémon locations.

Joystick and keyboard control: Use a joystick or keyboard to simulate GPS movement flexibly.

Compatibility: Works with various location-based apps and games, such as Jurassic World Alive, Minecraft Earth, and Snapchat.

Here’s how Dr.Fone – fake GPS location iPhone can help you spoof your GPS on iOS:

Step 1: Install the App

Download Dr.Fone from the official website. Install the app on your PC, then connect your iPhone to your computer.

Step 2: Change the GPS Location

Open Dr.Fone and select the ‘Virtual Location’ option on the home screen. This will open a new window.

Step 3: Choose the Fake Location

Click the ‘Get Started’ button to open the map view. Select the ‘Teleport’ mode (the third icon from the top right) and choose your desired location on the map, or enter the address in the text box at the top left.

Step 4: Confirm the Fake Location

The app will show your new virtual location on the map. If it’s inaccurate, you can adjust it by entering a different address. Once the location is set correctly, open the location settings on your iPhone to verify the new virtual address.

Movement Simulation Modes

Dr.Fone offers two modes for simulating movement:

Single Path:

Move between two points on the map. Multiple Points:

Move between several spots on the map.

These features allow you to easily simulate your movements and enhance your Pokémon GO experience. The app not only modifies your location settings but also allows you to move virtually, making it easier to catch Pokémon, access Gyms, and find PokéStops without physically traveling.

With Dr.Fone – Virtual Location, spoofing your GPS on iOS becomes a straightforward task, letting you enjoy Pokémon GO to the fullest.

Part 3: How to Spoof GPS to Play Pokémon Go on Android

Above, we discussed how to spoof your GPS to play Pokémon GO on an iPhone. Now, let’s look at how you can do the same on an Android device. Spoofing your GPS on Android is generally more straightforward compared to iOS.

Here are two effective methods to get you started:

Method 1: Using Fake GPS Free

The Fake GPS Free app is one of the best ways to spoof your GPS location for Pokémon GO on Android. Here’s a detailed guide on how to set it up:

Install Fake GPS Free

Visit the Google Play Store and search for “Fake GPS Free”. Install the app and launch it.

Enable Mock Locations

On the app’s main screen, you’ll be prompted to “ENABLE MOCK LOCATIONS”. Tap on it, and you’ll be directed to the “Developer options” screen.

**Note**: If “Developer options” aren’t enabled on your device, refer to the preparations section above to learn how to enable them.

Select Mock Location App

In the “Developer options” menu, find and select the “Select mock location app” option.

Choose “Fake GPS Free” from the list.

Set Your Desired Location

Return to the Fake GPS Free app.

Use the search bar or the map to find your desired location.

Tap the “Play” button to set the fake GPS location.

Verify the Location in Pokémon GO

Open the Pokémon GO app and check if your avatar is now at the new location you set in Fake GPS Free.

By following these steps, you can easily change your location on an Android device using Fake GPS Free. This allows you to enjoy Pokémon GO from different locations without physically traveling. However, keep in mind that Niantic is against spoofing, and there’s a risk of your account being banned if you’re caught. Proceed with caution.

Method 2: Using Fake GPS Go

The Fake GPS Go application is lightweight, free, and supports all major Android devices, making it an excellent choice for spoofing your GPS for Pokémon GO and Orna without rooting your device.

Here’s how to set it up:

Step 1: Enable Developer Options

Unlock your Android device and go to **Settings > About Phone**.

Tap the **Build Number** feature seven times to unlock Developer Options.

Install the Fake GPS Go app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Enable Mock Location App

Once Developer Options are enabled, go to **Settings > Developer Options**.

Turn on the **Mock Location App** feature and select **Fake GPS Go** from the list.

Step 3: Set Your Fake Location

Launch the Fake GPS Go application on your phone.

Browse the location you wish to explore, drop a pin on the map, and activate the mock location.

Step 4: Launch Pokémon GO

Open Pokémon GO on your phone.

You should now be able to access nearby Pokémon in your new location.

By following these steps, you can easily spoof your GPS location on an Android device using the Fake GPS Go app and enhance your Pokémon GO experience without the need to root your device.

Conclusion

Location spoofer can significantly enhance your experience in location-based games like Pokémon GO. For iOS users, Dr.Fone – Virtual Location is a reliable and user-friendly tool allowing you to easily change your location and simulate movements.

For Android users, apps like Fake GPS Free and Fake GPS Go provide effective solutions without the need to root your device. While changing locations can offer many benefits, it’s important to proceed with caution and be aware of the risks, including potential bans from the game. By following the methods outlined in this guide, you can enjoy your Pokémon GO adventures from virtually anywhere.