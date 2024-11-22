Preface

Today, spoofing Pokemon Go locations on iPhone without jailbreak allows many advantages. It lets you level up faster via virtual travels, expand your collection with rare shiny Pokémon, and participate in exclusive global events and raids. Spoofing also enhances safety by enabling the exploration of inaccessible or dangerous areas, all from the comfort of your home!

You'll learn how to change your iPhone's location without jailbreak to elevate your Pokemon Go experience.

Is Spoofing Pokemon Go Location on iPhone Risky?

Yes, it comes with some risks. Spoofing Pokemon Go’s location on iPhone isn’t illegal, but the game’s developer doesn’t allow it for fair play. In fact, they actively monitor spoofing activities through player reports and GPS data. If you are caught spoofing irresponsibly, you could face the consequences, such as losing your account.

Another risk is that some spoofing methods require you to jailbreak your iPhone first before you can modify the GPS readings. This is a risky approach to spoofing Pokemon Go. Jailbreaking may interfere with the iPhone’s integrity and can even result in revoking the warranty.

Moreover, if you use unreliable Pokemon Go spoofers, you might be at risk. Some apps aren’t genuine and may contain malware or viruses. Even worse, some may steal your personal data, and you don’t want that.

Tip: When choosing a reliable method to spoof Pokemon Go on iPhone, always consider safety and security. Opt for tried-and-tested solutions like iToolab AnyGo.

How Can I Spoof Pokemon Go Location on iPhone without Jailbreak?

iToolab AnyGo is the easiest and most effective way to change locations on your iPhone without jailbreaking it. This Pokemon Go location spoofer has powerful features that bypass the game’s anti-spoofing mechanisms. It is a secure yet foolproof solution that is compatible with even the recent update to iOS 18 and the latest model of iPhone 16.

Many Pokemon Go fans use iToolab AnyGo to teleport across the globe. It also allows players to simulate GPS motion and walk at customized speeds, just like in real life. You can control the game character in 360 degrees for effortless maneuvering. What’s more, the spoofing tool has a built-in timer that guides you, helping prevent triggering the PoGo cooldown.

Simple steps to spoof Pokemon Go on iPhone with iToolab AnyGo [No Jailbreak]

Before you can spoof Pokemon Go on your iPhone, you must enable developer options. After that, using the iToolab AnyGo app for iOS is a breeze.

Step 1: Obtain the iToolab AnyGo iOS APP

Visit the official website of iToolab AnyGo using your preferred iPhone browser. Open the product page and download the iOS app to your iPhone.

Step 2: Launch the spoofer

Once downloaded and installed, open the tool from your iPhone’s app launcher. Your current location should be pinned on the map.

Step 3: Search your new destination

You can type in the name of the new location or enter the specific coordinates of the place you want to relocate to. Click ‘Teleport’ on the pop-up window to proceed.

Step 4: Configure iPhone’s VPN

In this step, the iToolab AnyGo iOS app will request for VPN configurations. Click the ‘Configure VPN’ button to move on.

Step 5: Teleport instantly

In a matter of seconds, you will have virtually relocated to the location you wanted.

Step 6: Play Pokemon Go on a spoofed location

Now, close the iToolab AnyGo spoofer. (All your location-based apps and games will recognize and use the fake GPS settings). You can launch the Pokemon Go game from the app launcher and enjoy playing on your iPhone using the modified location.

Additional Spoofing Features on the iToolab AnyGo iOS app

iToolab AnyGo is a reliable spoofing tool that has various modes that transform your gaming experience. Besides teleportation, here is what else you can achieve:

a. Simulate movement

iToolab AnyGo for iOS has Two-Spot and Multi-Spot modes that you can use to simulate GPS movements. These modes allow you to walk on Pokemon Go without physically moving.

You can also customize the walking speeds or set various speed variables.

b. Enable and disable cooldown timer

The iToolab AnyGo app for iOS has a cooldown timer that you can turn on when playing Pokemon Go and switch off afterward.

c. Use the GPS joystick

Lastly, you can leverage the provided GPS joystick to control your Pokemon Go avatar in all directions.

Top Tips for Spoofing Pokemon Go Location on iPhone without Jailbreak

While spoofing can offer certain advantages in Pokémon GO, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks and best practices.

Observe the Cooldown Rule:

Pokémon GO has built-in measures to detect unrealistic movement. When spoofing, avoid jumping between distant locations too quickly. Adhere to cooldown rules by waiting a reasonable amount of time (generally a few hours) after changing locations before interacting with Gyms, PokéStops, or catching Pokémon. This helps maintain a realistic play pattern and reduces the risk of detection.

Save Favorite Routes for Future Revisits:

Use iToolab AnyGo for iOS to your advantage by collecting spots and paths that you wish to revisit in future endeavors. Moreover, players can simply use the historical records to find any previously visited spot using the spoofer’s history records. The Resource Search feature lets you find a specific Pokemon location with more details about the Pokemon.

Enjoy Global Events Safely:

Pokémon GO frequently hosts global events like Go Fest, offering opportunities to encounter rare Pokémon and earn special rewards. With recent updates, many of these events can be enjoyed from anywhere in the world without the need for spoofing. Take advantage of these legitimate opportunities to enhance your gameplay experience.

Know the Spoofing Risks:

Pokémon GO’s terms of service explicitly prohibit spoofing. Engaging in such practice can lead to penalties, including account suspension or permanent bans. It’s crucial to weigh spoofing risks against the potential benefits before using any spoofing methods. Additionally, be cautious when downloading third-party apps, as some may contain malware or compromise your personal information.

Conclusion

Now you know how to spoof Pokemon Go location on an iPhone without jailbreak. Although many tools claim to be reliable spoofers, the iToolab AnyGo app for iOS is trusted to help you escape the daily grind. It helps to protect your privacy and add some adventures to your game experience. You can catch Pokemon wherever they are and level up faster. Download iToolab AnyGo for iOS and be a click away from becoming a top PoGo trainer!





