The long-awaited announcement of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 lineup is finally here! This year, the festival organizers revealed the roster earlier than ever, giving fans plenty of time to plan for an extraordinary event. Scheduled for April 11-13 and April 18-20, the two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, are shaping up to be an unforgettable convergence of music, art, and culture.

This edition of Coachella boasts an impressive list of artists spanning various genres and generations. The star-studded lineup is topped by Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, four powerhouse acts ready to deliver electrifying performances. Alongside these big names, a mix of emerging talents and beloved artists from diverse musical backgrounds ensures a dynamic and unique experience for attendees.

In this article, we’ll explore what makes the Coachella 2025 lineup special, dive into the profiles of the headliners, review the full list of performers, and discuss what festivalgoers can expect beyond the music.

Meet the Headliners: A Diverse Showcase of Talent

The 2025 festival will feature Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott as headliners. These globally celebrated artists bring their distinct styles to the Coachella stage, promising a weekend of exceptional entertainment.

Lady Gaga: A Pop Superstar Returns

Lady Gaga, a global icon and trailblazer in pop music, is set to make a triumphant return to Coachella. Renowned for her jaw-dropping performances, vocal brilliance, and innovative approach to art, Gaga is one of the festival’s most anticipated acts.

Fans can look forward to a mix of chart-topping hits such as “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” and “Shallow,” along with newer material that showcases her evolution as an artist. Scheduled for Friday nights on April 11 and April 18, her shows are sure to blend dazzling visuals with unforgettable music, leaving attendees in awe.

Green Day: Punk Rock Royalty

Saturday nights belong to Green Day, the iconic punk rock band that has defined a generation. With their rebellious energy and decades of hits, they’re set to bring a raw and electrifying edge to Coachella.

Expect to hear classics like “American Idiot,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” as well as surprise deep cuts. Their legacy as one of the most influential rock bands will be on full display on April 12 and April 19, delivering an unforgettable performance that appeals to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Post Malone: The Genre-Bending Phenomenon

Post Malone will headline Sunday nights on April 13 and April 20, captivating the crowd with his unique blend of hip-hop, pop, and rock influences. Known for hits like “Rockstar,” “Circles,” and “Sunflower,” Post Malone’s ability to connect with fans through both high-energy anthems and heartfelt ballads makes him a perfect fit for Coachella’s diverse audience.

Attendees can expect a charismatic performance that includes his biggest hits, collaborations, and potentially new music. Post Malone’s effortless stage presence and knack for genre-defying sound will leave the crowd wanting more.

Travis Scott: Redefining Live Hip-Hop

Closing out the festival’s Sunday nights is Travis Scott, a master of live performance and innovation. Famous for his thrilling concerts filled with dynamic visuals, pyrotechnics, and immersive effects, Scott’s sets are nothing short of spectacular.

His shows on April 13 and April 20 will likely feature a mix of iconic tracks like “SICKO MODE,” “Goosebumps,” and “Highest in the Room,” along with new material. As an artist known for his ability to redefine what live hip-hop can look and feel like, Scott is certain to deliver a show that will be remembered long after the festival ends.

A Deep Dive into the 2025 Lineup

Beyond the headliners, Coachella 2025 offers a carefully curated lineup featuring a wide variety of genres. This blend of legendary acts, cutting-edge musicians, and rising stars ensures a little something for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of some key performers to watch:

Friday Highlights