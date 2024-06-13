Destiny 2’s latest episode, Echoes, introduces a thrilling new storyline set on Nessus. Here, Guardians face a new threat causing unusual behavior in the Vex. Along with the story, Echoes brings a variety of activities, including the new and intriguing Enigma Protocol. If you’re tired of the Overthrow activity or simply want to dive deep into everything Echoes offers, you should definitely try Enigma Protocol. However, for those who may have skipped some early quests, starting this new activity might seem confusing. This guide will help you get started with Enigma Protocol in Destiny 2.

Before you can start Enigma Protocol, you must first complete the introductory mission of Destiny 2’s Echoes episode. This mission takes you back to Failsafe’s ship on Nessus for a brief mission. After finishing this task, you need to head to the HELM and pick up the Encoded Log quest from Failsafe, who is now available as a vendor.

The Encoded Log Quest

The Encoded Log quest directs you to find a disturbance in the Well of Echoes located in The Tangle. To get there, use the fast travel point at Artifact’s Edge and head west. You’ll need your Sparrow or Skimmer to reach a cylindrical structure with a triangular entrance. Enter and follow the path until you find a teleporter.

Once you pass through the teleporter, navigate through the tunnels until you arrive at a circular chamber. Here, you will encounter a Hobgoblin, some Cyclopses, and a shielded Minotaur. First, eliminate the enemies, then destroy the Vex cube floating in the chamber’s center. This action will summon additional enemies and more cubes. Locate all the cubes on the second floor to remove the Minotaur’s shield, then defeat the Minotaur.

Reaching the Enigma Protocol Flag

After defeating the Minotaur, a new part of the area will be accessible: a chasm that appears to lead to a dark abyss. Leap down, and you’ll eventually find yourself in an overgrown area. In this spot, you’ll see the Enigma Protocol flag, which marks the start of the activity.

What Is the Enigma Protocol in Destiny 2?

Once you have unlocked Enigma Protocol through the Encoded Log quest, you can initiate it from the HELM. Enigma Protocol is a cooperative activity that pits a fireteam of three Guardians against the VexNet. Your mission is to retrieve Golden Age data through a series of combat arenas, platforming challenges, and ultimately a boss fight.

Key Features of Enigma Protocol

One unique aspect of Enigma Protocol is the inclusion of a wipe timer, which adds a layer of urgency to the activity. This timer can be extended by destroying security nodes and Archival Timekeepers found throughout the mission. Like past seasonal activities such as The Coil from Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, Enigma Protocol is a repeatable activity, making it a great way to farm the reprised Season of Dawn weapons.

Power Requirements and Scaling

Enigma Protocol has a power cap of 2005. A new feature introduced in The Final Shape expansion ensures that the fireteam’s Light level is shared. This means that every team member will scale according to the highest Light level present in the team, providing a balanced and fair experience for all participants.

Tips for Succeeding in Enigma Protocol

Team Composition : Ensure your fireteam has a good mix of roles – one Guardian focused on damage, another on support, and the third on clearing ads. Communication : Coordinate with your teammates to efficiently destroy security nodes and Archival Timekeepers to extend the wipe timer. Clear communication is key to managing the combat arenas and platforming sections effectively. Loadout : Equip weapons and gear that offer high damage output and survivability. Having a balance of ranged and close-quarters options will be beneficial. Mobility : Use your Sparrow or Skimmer to move quickly between objectives. The faster you can navigate the environment, the better you can manage the wipe timer.

Practice: Since Enigma Protocol is a repeatable activity, use it as an opportunity to refine your strategies and improve your teamwork.