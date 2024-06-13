Fitbit decided to cease the operation of its official website recently, and the news stirred up a lot of controversy. It is important to note that after July 8th, 2024 you will not be able to access the Fitbit web dashboard. However, what you will have to do is log to the Fitbit app on your smart phone or smart tablet. It is time to explain what has happened and why some of the clients feel that they are somewhat dissatisfied.

What’s Happening?

Now, Fitbit has decided to shut down it website and shift users to the mobile application completely. They revealed that from the 8 th of July of the year 2024. You just have to know that the com dashboard will not be available anymore. But don’t worry! You will not lose your key data such as records of your activities, nutrition, sleep, and your weight. All of that will still be accessible in the Fitbit app, which received a beautiful overhaul last year.

Fitbit stated that this decision will enable them to dedicate their efforts to providing individuals with even more useful information. However, being a change that affects the entire team, it is not met with a lot of enthusiasm by everyone.

Users Voice Their Concerns

When Fitbit reported the news, customers made sure to voice their opinion. The majority of the participants said that they felt disappointed and could not understand what was happening. They were quite curious whether they would be able to locate some of these features in the application. For instance, some of them queried about the “Calories Left” count as well as having the possibility to devise meal plans. These are features they interact with daily, and they are not ready to live without them.

The most critical comment came from one user who stated that rather than updating the app, “Fitbit should stop stripping away features customers want and rely on.” This has to hurt. So, it appears that Fitbit still has its work cut out for it to make everybody content .

Approaching the Switch to the App

Well, here is why Fitbit is changing its course: To them, the move to the app will help them to do things best and provide more value to users. They suggest that by directing their efforts on the app, they will be able to positively refine this aspect.

But come on, now change can be rather challenging sometimes. Suppose one day your favorite ice cream store formed a new policy that no longer offers the favorite flavor. Yes, they might bring a variation of the flavor, but your taste buds will still be longing for the one you had. That is how some Fitbit users must feel at the present moment.

Final Thoughts

Transitions are never easy; they invariably involve the element of the exciting roller coaster ride. People argue there are good times and bad times and sometimes it can be a little dangerous. However, most of the time, it results to something that is even better. Fitbit’s decision to move is to enhance user experience in the application and although users are not so happy right now, there is a belief that this new app will be fantastic.