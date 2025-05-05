Oblivion has been at the top of gaming charts recently when the number of gamers suddenly swelled in recent times. If you are one of the gamers who want to improve their skills in Oblivion, then this guide can come in handy. Here we will discuss how one can start a Fighters guild in Oblivion, and how is it important inside the game. We shall also cover the special features of this guild and the perks of having or joining one in Oblivion. Let us begin and see how it goes for us.

About Oblivion

Oblivion is an action RPG where you journey through the large province of Cyrodiil, completing quests, fighting creatures, and improving your character. As the Hero of Kvatch, you must stop the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon’s invasion from Oblivion. The game offers a vast, immersive open world with diverse locations and extensive character customization. The Oblivion Remastered package is the full experience, giving you the original game plus all the extra content that came out of it. This includes the popular Shivering Isles expansion, where you get to explore the strange domain of the Madgod Sheogorath, and Knights of the Nine, which features a storyline centered around righteous warriors. This game has a separate world of its own, with a unique fan base coming up with new ways to go about it.

What is the Fighters Guild in Oblivion?

The Fighters Guild in Oblivion is like a well-known company of talented fighters and adventurers for hire. They take on jobs to assist the people of Cyrodiil, handling everything from simple pest control and bandit cleanups to more complex investigations and eliminating threats. It is like a group of efficient fighters that protect the area and the laws of the place. It is like the cop group in the game that makes sure that everything runs smoothly in the world around it.

How to start Fighters Guild – Oblivion?

If you want to start a Fighters Guild in the game, then you are required to speak to the guild leaders in the three major cities. These would be –

Anvil: Here speak to Azzan in the Fighters Guild hall.

Cheydinhal: In this place, you can speak to Burz gro-Khash in the Fighters Guild hall.

Chorrol: Speak to Vilena Donton in the Fighters Guild hall.

Now that you know who to talk to, let us cover the important information you need to know.

It is simple and once you speak to one of these individuals and express your interest in joining, you’ll be accepted into the guild. This can only be problematic if you have a high infamy rate in the game. And once you are inside, there will be so many new things to see. You will take on various contracts, from dealing with pests to handling more dangerous threats. Rest you can understand better once you are inside.

We hope that the guide has been of help to you and you can now start and join the guild whenever you are ready.