How To Start Night Elf & Undead Heritage Armor Quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft players have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Night Elf and Undead Heritage Armor in the Dragonflight expansion. After the tumultuous events of the Battle for Azeroth, which saw the burning of the Night Elf world tree and the loss of countless innocent lives, the Night Elves are finally getting a fresh start. But these Heritage Armors are not just handed out; you’ll need to embark on a questline to earn them. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to start your Night Elf and Undead Heritage Armor quests and provide all the essential information you need to know.

What Is Heritage Armor in World of Warcraft?

Heritage Armor is a unique type of transmogrification (transmog) armor set that is exclusive to specific races in World of Warcraft. These sets are not only visually appealing but also tied to a rich lore and history within the game. They are not simply cosmetic items; they carry a sense of pride and cultural significance for the races they represent. Up until now, 18 different races in WoW have received their own Heritage Armor sets.

Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 introduced the long-awaited Heritage Armor for Night Elves, and with it came an extensive questline and a special weapon transmog. Undead players also got their share of cosmetic benefits, including new skin tones, as part of the same update.

Unlocking Heritage Armor for Night Elf and Undead Races

The process of unlocking Heritage Armor for Night Elves and Undead races involves a series of steps and prerequisites.

For Undead Players:

First, ensure your character is at least level 50.

Complete the “The Return to Lordaeron” quest in the game.

After completing this quest, head to the Ruins of Lordaeron and seek out Lilian Voss. She will offer you the “Unliving Summons” quest.

Completing the “Unliving Summons” quest will reward you with the new Forsaken Champion’s attire, which includes two chest pieces (male and female), a cloak, waist, feet, wrist, head, hands, legs, shoulders, and a new tabard.

For Night Elf Players:

Your Night Elf character should be level 50 or higher.

Head to the Stormwind Embassy in Stormwind and interact with the scroll that starts “The Clarion’s Call” quest.

Completing “The Clarion’s Call” quest will grant you the new pieces of the Kaldorei Protector’s Adornment set, which includes feet, chest, waist, head, shoulders, hands, legs, and wrists. You’ll also receive a new title upon completion.

How to Begin and Complete the Night Elf Heritage Armor Questline

Now that you meet the prerequisites, you’re ready to begin your journey to earn the Night Elf Heritage Armor. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to start and complete the questline:

Locate Arko’narin Starshade: Find Arko’narin Starshade next to the Stormwind Embassy in Stormwind City. You can find him at coordinates 52.34, 4.56. Accept “The Clarion Call” Quest: Speak with Arko’narin Starshade and accept the quest “The Clarion Call.” Follow the Questline: From this point on, all you need to do is follow the questline, completing each quest as it comes.

By completing the quests, you’ll progress through the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline, uncovering an incredible story along the way.

Rewards for Completing the Night Elf Heritage Armor Questline

Your dedication to the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline will not go unrewarded. Upon its completion, you will receive the following rewards:

Ensemble: Kaldorei Protector’s Adornment (a transmog set that includes feet, chest, waist, head, shoulders, hands, legs, and wrist pieces).

Ama’shan title

Traditionalist Kaldorei Blades set (weapon transmog)

Conclusion

The release of Night Elf and Undead Heritage Armor in World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion is a momentous occasion for players of these races. Not only do these armor sets offer impressive visual customization options, but they also come with a rich lore and history, deepening the connection between players and their characters. To embark on this rewarding journey and earn your Heritage Armor, ensure your character meets the level requirements and follow the questline as outlined in this guide. Soon, you’ll be donning the Kaldorei Protector’s Adornment and proudly displaying your Ama’shan title as a testament to your dedication as a Night Elf in the world of Azeroth.