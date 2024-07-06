With the global release of Honor of Kings, worldwide players can now join one of the most popular MOBA games. The game has officially launched in multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America, allowing a diverse range of players to experience its thrilling gameplay. This article of Honor of Kings guide will tell you the most useful information to help you get started with the game quickly.

What is Honor of Kings?

Honor of Kings is a classic multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game with deep strategic elements. Players choose from a roster of heroes, each with unique skills and roles, including tanks, mages, marksmen, assassins, and supports. The primary objective in each game is to work with your team to destroy the enemy's defense towers and ultimately their base. Teamwork is the key, and players must balance offensive and defensive strategies to secure victory.

The primary objective in each game is to work with your team to destroy the enemy’s defense towers and ultimately their base. Teamwork is the key, and players must balance offensive and defensive strategies to secure victory.

Honor of Kings has some exciting new game modes. Among these are new and interesting changes on traditional gameplay, offering fresh challenges and varied experiences to keep the game engaging for both new and veteran players, including Mini Gorge, Infinite Brawl and Quick 5v5.

How to DownloadHonor of Kings?

Players can download Honor of Kings on various platforms. For Android users, the game is available on the Google Play, while iOS users can find it on the App Store. In regions where these stores may not be accessible, the official website of Tencent Games provides a direct download link for the game. Additionally, some third-party app stores also offer the game, making it accessible to players everywhere.

What is the Equipment and Which is the Best One in Honor of Kings?

In terms of equipment, players can enhance their heroes' abilities with a variety of items. Commonly used equipment includes items that boost attack power, defense, and magical abilities, allowing for a wide range of different strategies. Players can vary their item choices to suit their playstyle and adapt to the dynamics of each game. By consecutively purchasing Destiny and Sage's Sanctuary, players can execute complicated fight moves during team fights.

Scepter of Reverberation

Scepter of Reverberation is suitable for mages and magical damage dealers who want to enhance their burst damage. The item’s passive ability to trigger an explosion upon skill hits makes it effective for heroes who can frequently land their abilities. It is especially powerful in team fights or when dealing with groups of enemies, as the additional AOE damage can significantly impact the outcome of skirmishes.

Shadow Ripper

Shadow Ripper is an ideal item for marksmen and assassins who rely heavily on basic attacks and critical hits. It’s particularly useful for heroes who need a boost in attack speed and mobility to chase down enemies or avoid danger after engaging in combat. The item excels in scenarios where sustained damage output and quick repositioning are crucial.

Eye of the Phoenix

Eye of the Phoenix is designed for tanks or those in need of survivability against magical damage. The high health and magical defense it provides, combined with the health regeneration passive, make it an excellent choice for front-line heroes who need to withstand prolonged engagements. It’s particularly useful when facing teams with strong magical burst damage, helping heroes stay in the fight longer and sustain through heavy assaults.

What does the Game Map Look Like in Honor of Kings?

The 5v5 game map in Honor of Kings is a classic three-lane MOBA battlefield, divided into top, middle, and bottom lanes. Each lane is flanked by a series of turrets and ultimately leads to the enemy’s base. The map also features a jungle area with various resources and neutral monsters that provide strategic advantages.

The top lane is often occupied by tanks who can withstand prolonged battles, while the middle lane typically hosts mages and assassins who need to gain levels quickly and influence other lanes. The bottom lane is usually home to marksmen and supports who work together to push the lane and protect each other.

The jungle area is located between the lanes and is filled with neutral monsters that offer buffs, gold, and experience when defeated. Controlling the jungle is crucial for gaining advantages over the enemy team. Key jungle monsters include the Blue Buff (Azure Golem) which provides mana regeneration and cooldown reduction, the Red Buff (Crimson Golem) that grants a damage-over-time effect on basic attacks and slows the target, and the River Crab located near the river, providing vision and a small gold and experience boost.

Additionally, more significant jungle monsters such as the Storm Dragon and the Dark Slayer offer team-wide buffs. Defeating the Storm Dragon grants the entire team a significant experience and gold boost, along with a buff that enhances attack power and magic power. The Dark Slayer, the most powerful neutral monster, provides a powerful buff that enhances the entire team’s abilities and grants a tactical advantage in pushing lanes and team fights. The Tyrant grants team-wide buffs that increase gold gain and experience, crucial for gaining an economic advantage.

Understanding the map layout, jungle resources, and tower mechanics is vital for strategic play in Honor of Kings. Effective map control, resource management, and coordinated attacks are the keys to victory in this engaging 5v5 MOBA experience.

No matter where or when, players can join this exciting MOBA journey anytime, anywhere, experiencing the thrill of competition with players worldwide. This Honor of Kings guide shows you the details of the game to help you gain more fun when start playing. Best wishes for epic victories and unforgettable adventures in Honor of Kings!