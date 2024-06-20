Elden Ring’s vast universe, complex mythology, and demanding gameplay never fail to enthral players. “Shadow of the Erdtree,” one of the most eagerly awaited additions, offers the Lands Between brand-new quests, legend, and difficulties. Here’s a detailed walkthrough on how to begin “Shadow of the Erdtree” if you’re excited to explore this newest expansion.

KEYPOINT: You must first vanquish Mohg, Lord of Blood, and Starscourge Radahn in order to access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. To start the DLC, travel to Mohgwyn’s Palace’s throne and engage with the withered arm inside the cocoon after defeating these two bosses. You can go to the new map, Land Of Shadow, where the Elden Ring DLC is located, by touching the withered arm. After that, you can enter and exit the Land of Shadow as you like, but to access the new DLC map, you must get to the arm in the cocoon and interact with it.

Required conditions

Prior to being granted access to “Shadow of the Erdtree,” make sure you fulfil the following requirements:

Version of the Game: Verify that the most recent version of your game is installed. Patches and updates are regularly released by FromSoftware, thus compatibility with the DLC is guaranteed while using the most recent version.

Base Game Progress: Most FromSoftware DLCs need that players finish the core game at a specific point. By the time you get to "Shadow of the Erdtree," you should be around halfway through the game and have at least reached the Altus Plateau. This guarantees that you will have access to the regions and skills required to work with the new content.

Buy and Download: Make sure the "Shadow of the Erdtree" DLC has been downloaded and bought. It is available in the store of your platform (PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, etc.).

Once the requirements are satisfied, launch “Shadow of the Erdtree” by following these steps:

Revise the Game

Make sure Elden Ring is up to date before playing it. This could entail downloading DLC-specific updates or fixes. Use your PC or console to check for updates.

Get the New Content Here

New Save or Existing Save : There are two ways to begin “Shadow of the Erdtree”: using an existing save or creating a new one. Completing the main plot and reaching the Altus Plateau is crucial for novice players.

New Save or Existing Save: There are two ways to begin "Shadow of the Erdtree": using an existing save or creating a new one. Completing the main plot and reaching the Altus Plateau is crucial for novice players. To initiate the DLC, proceed to the Roundtable Hold once you have arrived in the Altus Plateau. When the DLC starts, you'll see a new character or item or get a notification regarding new content. This might be a new NPC, an item in your inventory, or a specific location marked on your map.

Locating the Front Door

Look for a new marker or region on your map that denotes the entry to “Shadow of the Erdtree.” This icon will direct you to the DLC’s beginning.

NPC Advice: Consult any recently added or current NPCs who may have fresh chat regarding the DLC. They can point you in the right direction or offer advice.

Accessing the DLC Region: Teleportation Point: A teleportation point, such as a portal, a new site of grace, or a special object, is used to reach DLC sections in several FromSoftware games. To locate this teleportation spot, adhere to the directions provided by the game or the NPCs.

Interact with the Entrance: Once you find the designated spot, interact with it to be transported to the new area where “Shadow of the Erdtree” begins.

First Difficulties and Planning

It is anticipated that “Shadow of the Erdtree” will be difficult, just like the original game and its predecessors. Here are some pointers to get ready:

Level Up: Make sure your character has reached a level that will allow them to take on the new difficulties. Because the DLC is intended for characters in the middle to late stages of the game, having low level can make things more harder.

Upgrade Your Gear: Arm yourself with the finest guns, armour, and accessories on the market. Using the materials you have gathered, upgrade your equipment to the greatest level available.

Stock Up on Consumables: Make sure you have an ample supply of status-curing items, healing flasks, and other consumables that will help you through difficult battles.

Get Runes: Amass a sizable quantity of runes to advance in level, purchase goods, and improve your equipment as needed.

A Study of “Shadow of the Erdtree”

You may anticipate a mix of battle, lore, and exploration once you enter the DLC section. What you may usually expect is as follows:

Bosses and New opponents: Get ready to take on a slew of intimidating bosses and new opponents. Each will have different ways to attack and weaknesses, so you'll need to modify your approach.

New Locations: The DLC will bring you new places, each with unique challenges and aesthetics. Take your time and properly investigate these places in search of valuable goods and hidden secrets.

Narrative Expansion: "Shadow of the Erdtree" is probably going to add to the Elden Ring narrative, giving readers new perspectives on the setting and the characters. Keep an eye out for NPC speech, environmental storytelling, and item descriptions.

NPCs and Side Quests: Engage with fresh NPCs who may offer side quests or provide valuable information and rewards. Completing these side quests can enhance your understanding of the DLC's story and provide useful items.

In summary

With additional content, challenges, and narrative, “Shadow of the Erdtree” is expected to enhance the Elden Ring experience. You’ll be prepared to start this thrilling new voyage by making sure your game is updated, fulfilling the requirements, and getting enough rest. Explore the enigma of the Erdtree shadow and learn the secrets contained in this much awaited addition. Cheers to many adventures!