In Pokémon GO, capturing the Destruction Pokémon, Yveltal, can be a thrilling and difficult task. Owing to its strong stats and distinctive typing, this Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon, which originated in the Kalos area, is highly sought after. This is an updated guide to help you capture Yveltal in Pokémon GO for 2024.

KEYPOINT: Rather, the only method to obtain Yveltal in Pokemon GO is to fight it in the Raid. Try to beat the Pokemon once you use a Raid Pass to enter a Mega Raid.

Recognising the Availability of Yveltal

Yveltal is usually accessible at exclusive occasions like time-limited events, research breakthroughs, and legendary raids. Until 2024, these events will sometimes see Niantic bring back Yveltal, so it’s important to keep track of impending events via the official Pokémon GO blog and social media platforms.

Preparing for the Raid Battle

Raid Passes

To participate in a Yveltal raid, you need a Raid Pass. You can obtain one free Raid Pass per day by spinning a Photo Disc at a Gym. Alternatively, you can purchase Premium Battle Passes or Remote Raid Passes from the in-game shop.

Assembling Your Team

Yveltal is a Dark/Flying-type Pokémon, making it vulnerable to Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy-type moves. Consider assembling a team of strong Pokémon with these types. Some recommended counters include:

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Team Coordination

Coordinate with other trainers to ensure you have enough participants. Yveltal is a tough opponent, and you’ll need a team of at least 5-7 high-level trainers to defeat it efficiently.

Starting the Raid

When to Start the Raid

A few minutes prior to the raid commencing, assemble your team and keep an eye on the timing. While local raids might offer superior coordination and communication, remote raid passes let you participate in raids from any location.

Fighting against Yveltal

Use your strongest Pokémon with the right movesets to dominate the battle. When you can, avoid Yveltal’s charged strikes to increase your Pokémon’s durability. Together, as a team, take down Yveltal’s health bar.

Yveltala being caught

Outstanding Throws and Golden Razz Berries

After Yveltal is vanquished, the capturing phase will commence. You can improve your chances of catching Yveltal by using Golden Razz Berries. Choose the smallest circle you can hit with any degree of consistency in order to aim for Excellent Curveball Throws.

Accuracy and Patience

Catching legendary Pokémon like Yveltal might be difficult. Before tossing a Poké Ball, exercise patience and wait for Yveltal to complete its attack animation. To improve your accuracy, practise your throws to gain consistency, which is essential.

Applying Moveset Optimisation with Yveltal

Golden Razz Berries and Excellent Throws

After you’ve captured Yveltal, think about improving its moveset. Snarl (Fast Move) and Dark Pulse or Hurricane (Charged Move) are good moveset choices for PvE. Snarl and Focus Blast are useful in PvP.

Increasing Strength

Utilising Yveltal Candy and Stardust, you may strengthen Yveltal and make it a powerful member of your fight squad. To get enough resources, use Rare Candies and take part in Yveltal-themed events.

In summary

In Pokémon GO, Yveltal can only be caught with planning, teamwork, and a little bit of luck. Make sure your counter team is well-prepared, keep up with its availability, and work on your throwing skill if you want to improve your chances of obtaining this potent Legendary Pokémon. These pointers will put you in a good position to mastering the art of catching Yveltal in 2024. Happy hunting, Trainers!