Summoning Pauurc, The Farseer’s Heir, in Destiny 2 is an exciting challenge within the Dreaming City, offering lucrative rewards for those who emerge victorious. Whether you’re seeking a Wish Token or aiming to acquire coveted Dreaming City gear, mastering the process of summoning and defeating Pauurc is essential. Let’s delve into the details of this encounter and uncover the steps required to conquer this formidable foe.

Where to Find Pauurc in Destiny 2

Pauurc’s domain lies within the Rheasilvia patrol zone, nestled within the intricate landscapes of the Dreaming City. To initiate the summoning ritual, players must remain vigilant within this zone until the message “A Saboteur wanders the Dreaming City” appears in the lower left corner of their screen. This saboteur serves as the harbinger of Pauurc’s impending arrival, signaling the commencement of the battle. However, there is no method to hasten the saboteur’s appearance, requiring patience from eager adventurers.

How to Summon and Defeat Pauurc, The Farseer’s Heir

Once the notification regarding the saboteur’s presence emerges, players must swiftly locate and confront this elusive enemy. The saboteur typically manifests as a Taken captain or minotaur and may be encountered in one of three locations: near the entrance to Harbinger’s Seclude or at the distant ends of the upper bridge section, both east and west.

Upon vanquishing the saboteur, it will drop a relic that hampers movement when held. To imbue the relic with power and restore agility, players must traverse through wells of awoken energy scattered throughout Rheasilvia. While these energy wells spawn in various locations during the event, the one positioned directly in front of the entrance to Harbinger’s Seclude offers the most accessible and secure route.

The final step in summoning Pauurc entails transporting the charged relic to a designated statue situated on one of the distant islands to the right of the Harbinger’s Seclude entrance. A map depicting the optimal path to the statue is provided below, guiding players to their ultimate destination. Upon depositing the charged relic onto a small pedestal adjacent to the awoken statue, Pauurc will materialize in the heart of the patrol zone.

Defeating Pauurc, The Farseer’s Heir

To penetrate Pauurc’s formidable shield, players must replicate the process previously outlined: dispatch a saboteur (now located in close proximity to Pauurc) and infuse the relic it yields with energy from the wells. Once empowered, hurl the relic at Pauurc to chip away at his shield. Repeat this procedure until the shield collapses, enabling players to unleash heavy weapons and Super abilities to decimate Pauurc’s health.

Claim Your Wish 5 Token

Following Pauurc’s defeat, players can claim their Wish 5 Token, which unlocks access to a top-tier Last Wish weapon or an Exotic reward, marking the culmination of their victory.

Riven’s Wishes Week Five Alternative: Defeat Taken Bosses

Alternatively, for those pursuing an alternative route in Riven’s Wishes Week Five, the objective shifts to defeating Taken bosses or minibosses within the Rheasilvia zone. While this task may prove challenging due to its confinement within the Rheasilvia patrol zone, players can engage in the Taken Blight public event to confront powerful Taken adversaries, facilitating progress through the quest.

Summoning and defeating Pauurc in Destiny 2 is a rewarding endeavor, offering bountiful rewards and a thrilling challenge within the mystical confines of the Dreaming City. Whether opting for the traditional route or exploring alternative methods, players can embark on an epic adventure, culminating in triumph over this formidable adversary.