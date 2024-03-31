Are you ready to harness the dark powers of the Necromancer in Diablo 4? If so, then get ready to summon an army of skeletons to do your bidding! Among the array of undead minions at your disposal, the Skeletal Priest stands out as a formidable ally. In this guide, we’ll delve into the intricacies of summoning and empowering Skeletal Priests, ensuring that your undead horde reigns supreme in the world of Sanctuary.

As a Necromancer in Diablo 4, your journey begins with the ability to summon four skeletons to serve as your loyal warriors. These skeletal minions will heed your command, fighting by your side as you traverse the treacherous lands of Sanctuary. However, as you progress in power and unlock new abilities, your skeletal army will grow in size and strength.

Enter the Skeletal Mage ability, unlocked at level 15, and the mighty Golem power, obtained at level 25. With these newfound skills, your skeletal forces will swell, bolstering your ranks and increasing your potency on the battlefield. Yet, even with these enhancements, a core outfit of four skeletons will remain your primary force.

But what happens when you attempt to exceed this limit? That’s where the Skeletal Priest comes into play.

The Role of the Skeletal Priest

Attempting to summon additional skeletons beyond your limit will result in the temporary appearance of a Skeletal Priest. Unlike conventional summons, the Skeletal Priest does not join your army permanently. Instead, it lends its power to bolster and heal your existing minions before fading away into the darkness.

According to the game’s tooltip, the Skeletal Priest empowers your minions for a brief duration, granting them a 20% increase in damage and healing them for 10% of their maximum life. While spamming Skeletal Priests may not be the most efficient strategy due to corpse consumption, it remains a viable option for ensuring the constant empowerment of your undead legion.

Leveling up the Skeletal Priest

For those seeking to enhance the capabilities of their Skeletal Priests, the “Bonded in Essence” skill offers a potent solution. By investing in this skill, your Skeletal Priests’ healing abilities receive a significant boost, further fortifying your skeletal army.

Located near the bottom of the Necromancer skill tree, “Bonded in Essence” becomes accessible as you approach level 30. With this skill activated, your Skeletal Priests will heal your minions for 20% of their maximum life every five seconds, doubling their restorative capabilities and bolstering your army’s resilience.

Patch 1.2.0: Enhancing Skeletal Priests

In the ever-evolving world of Diablo 4, patch 1.2.0 brought about significant changes to the Skeletal Priest and its associated skills. With the release of this patch, the duration of the Skeletal Priest’s presence was extended from 5 to 8 seconds, while its total healing potency received a boost from 15% to 25%.

However, it’s essential to note that these enhancements were accompanied by adjustments to other abilities, ensuring balance within the game’s ecosystem. Despite these changes, heavy minion builds have seen a resurgence in popularity, thanks to the newfound potency of the Skeletal Priest.

As you continue to delve deeper into the Necromancer’s skill tree, you’ll eventually unlock the Ultimate section around level 30. Here lies the pinnacle of your dark arts: the ability to amplify the strength of your Skeletal Priests through the “Bonded in Essence” skill.

With this ultimate ability at your disposal, your Skeletal Priests transcend their former limits, becoming even more formidable allies on the battlefield. By increasing their healing capabilities to 20% of your minions’ maximum life, you ensure that your skeletal horde remains resilient in the face of adversity.