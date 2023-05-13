Diablo 4, the latest addition to the popular ARPG series, has brought a host of new mechanics and changes. Some of these changes are quite evident, such as the shared open-world and revamped skill system. However, others are more subtle, like the new weapon mechanics. The game offers players the option to equip multiple weapons at the same time, which allows them to switch between different weapons during combat. This article will guide you on how to switch weapons in Diablo 4.

Most classes in Diablo 4 automatically switch between weapons depending on the situation. For instance, a rogue might use a dagger when attacking up close and switch to a bow when a ranged attack is required. However, if you are playing as a Barbarian, weapon swapping becomes an essential part of combat.

Barbarians can equip up to four weapons, including two sets of dual-wielded weapons and two one-handed weapons. They also specialize in either the bludgeoning or slicing school of skills. While some skills will automatically switch between the full range of weapons, others require a specific weapon to be assigned to them.

To assign a particular weapon to a specific skill, open the Skills Menu and toggle over to the skill that needs changing. Press the middle mouse button on your PC to cycle through all available weapons suitable for the skill. Console players can assign the skill to the quickbar and then cycle through the weapons using the corresponding input.

Once you have assigned the desired weapon to a skill, you can swap between weapons by opening the Skills Menu and hovering your mouse over the skill. Press the middle mouse button to cycle through the available weapons for that skill. Alternatively, you can press S to open the Skills Menu and then select the skill you want to change.

It is crucial to choose the right weapons for your skills, as this will significantly impact your combat effectiveness. By swapping weapons during combat, you can gain a strategic advantage over your enemies. For instance, you might equip a fast weapon for close combat and a slow weapon for long-range attacks. Additionally, using different weapon combinations can help you exploit enemy weaknesses and deal massive damage.

The weapon swapping mechanics in Diablo 4 add an extra layer of tactical depth to the game. Players can customize their builds to match their preferred playstyle and create a unique character that suits their needs. The Barbarian class, in particular, benefits greatly from weapon swapping, and players should experiment with different weapons and skill combinations to find what works best for them.

If you are new to Diablo 4 and want to get a feel for the game before its full release in June, you can participate in the open beta. This will give you an opportunity to experience the game without having to commit to a purchase. However, if you have already decided to play the game, learning how to swap weapons is essential to maximizing your combat potential.

In conclusion, knowing how to swap weapons in Diablo 4 is a crucial part of the game, especially for those playing as Barbarians. While weapons will automatically swap for most classes, Barbarians have the added ability to assign weapons to different skills, providing an added level of customization and strategy. By assigning the right weapon to the right skill, players can make the most of their arsenal and gain an edge in combat. With the upcoming open beta and full release just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start experimenting with different weapon and skill combinations to find the perfect build for your playstyle.

