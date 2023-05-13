How To Get Rupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, has finally been released. Players all over the world are eagerly exploring the game’s vast open world, and many are looking for ways to get rich quickly. Luckily, the internet is already full of tips and tricks for farming rupees, food, and weapons. We’ve compiled some of the best ones here, so you can get started on your quest to become rich and beautiful.

One of the best ways to earn rupees in Tears of the Kingdom is by hunting animals for their meat. Just like in Breath of the Wild, players can gather Raw Gourmet Meat and Raw Prime Meat by killing stout animals. These meats not only restore full hearts but also sell for a lot of money. To make the most profit, players should prioritize making Gourmet Meat Skewers using moose meat found in the Hebra region. Five pieces of Raw Gourmet Meat can be turned into a skewer that sells for 315 rupees, while five pieces of Raw Prime Meat can be used to make a skewer that sells for 135 rupees. Additionally, players can find Hearty Truffles in caves to replenish some of their health items.

For those who prefer a vegetarian diet, there’s a health food paradise waiting for you in Tears of the Kingdom’s Satori Mountain. Players can collect a large number of Apples and Golden Apples in a short amount of time by visiting Sonapan Shrine, located on the mountain. Apples can be eaten raw for health, or players can cook them and sell them for a lot of rupees. Simmered fruit made with five apples can be sold for 27 rupees each. By collecting between 80 and 110 apples, players can earn between 400 and 594 rupees.

Lynel centaurs are fierce enemies in Tears of the Kingdom, but players who are skilled enough to defeat them can earn valuable rewards. Lynel farming spots can be found west of Lanayru Heights, between Kamah Plateau and Bronas Forest, east of Lake Illumeni, and south of the circular peninsula in the middle of the underground map. By defeating Lynels, players can collect dropped weapons and upgrade items, which can be sold for a lot of rupees or used to upgrade their own equipment.

Another way to earn rupees in Tears of the Kingdom is through the Camera Work in the Depths side quest. By completing this quest, players can gain access to a camera and the Hyrule Compendium, an encyclopedia that was first introduced in Breath of the Wild. Players can then begin the Where Are the Wells? side quest, in which the character Fera asks them to tell her about every well location they know of. There are 58 wells in total, and players will be rewarded with 10 rupees each time they report a well location. While this may not be the most efficient way to earn rupees, it’s a good way to keep some spare change on hand.

In conclusion, Tears of the Kingdom offers players a vast open world full of opportunities to get rich. By prioritizing protein for profit with Gourmet Meat Skewers, visiting Satori Mountain for a health food paradise, defeating Lynel centaurs for valuable rewards, and completing the Camera Work in the Depths and Where Are the Wells? side quests, players can quickly accumulate a large amount of rupees. Of course, there are many other ways to earn rupees in Tears of the Kingdom, so players should continue to explore and experiment to find the methods that work best for them.

