iPhone is the hub of the Apple ecosystem and without an iPhone, there is pretty much nothing you can do with your Mac or Apple Watch or even Airpods. iPhone is the heart of the entire Apple ecosystem, and the company provides the best integration across platforms for Apple products. The ecosystem is so strong and solid that people who have entered the ecosystem with an iPhone, Mac, Airpods and an Apple Watch have not been able to switch back to Android. It is just iPhone after iPhone every second year. The reason is ecosystem because it is simply the best.

One of my favourite features to have in the ecosystem is Apple’s continuity feature that allows users to sync their messages and photos and pretty much everything from one device to another without any hassle. I love when I am getting a message on my iPhone, and I can reply directly through my MacBook. The same is with calls, I get the calls and I can receive them directly from my MacBook. Isn’t that amazing!

If you have a MacBook and your iPhone text messages are not syncing, let me help you.

How to sync messages from iPhone to Mac?

Follow the steps to sync your iMessages from iPhone to MacBook without any hassle.

Open your MacBook. Go to Messages app in the Applications folder. If you’re not already logged in, it will prompt you to login with your Apple ID and Password, same as your iPhone. If you are already signed in, click on Messages on the Menu > Then click on Preferences. Tap on iMessage. A pop-up window will open, check if you have the same Apple ID as you have on your iPhone. Check for your phone number under “You can be reached for messages at:” option. This should also match your iPhone. Make sure to check your phone number and email ID. Check your number in “Start new conversations from:” at the last and it should also match with what you have on your iPhone.

If everything is correct, your text messages should not begin to sync with your MacBook and you can use either device to reply and chat with your friends and family, directly from your MacBook.