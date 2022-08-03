Facebook is one app that I use almost everyday and somehow, even the other apps that I use every single day of my life- WhatsApp and Instagram are also from Facebook’s parent company- Meta. I hope you are aware that Facebook Inc. had recently changed their parent company’s name to Meta. Thus, your most used applications are from Meta itself. That is some monopoly you got there Zuckerberg.

Anyhow, are you tired of listening to the same notification sounds every second of the day? I am asking because I am tired of listening to the same beeps again and again, so today I will change my notification sounds and let you know how you can change Facebook notification sounds.

Feels abrupt, right? Well, I opened my laptop today to see what you guys are searching the most and I came across this topic. So, if you want to know how you can change the Facebook notification sound on your smartphone, I will help you with that.

How to change Facebook notification sound?

Before beginning, I am assuming that you have a Facebook account on your smartphone, and you have been using Facebook and scrolling through your social media day in and day out. If you are new to your smartphone and do not have a Facebook account in place, what are you even doing here? Search for how to create a Facebook account to get started.

For now, let’s focus on how to change Facebook notification sounds.

Unlock your smartphone because, obvious reasons. Browse for Facebook and launch the app. Tap on the three bars that open the menu on Facebook. Search for Notifications & Sounds. You will be prompted with a list of notification sounds from Facebook. Click on them to get a sample and select the one you like the most. Once done, click on OK.

This is how simple it is to change your notification on Facebook.

However, please note that you will not be allowed to use your own music as a tone for Facebook because they have a standard list of a wide range of notification sounds in Facebook and even Facebook Messenger to choose from.

Notifications are important throughout the day. If not set according to your will, it can frustrate you and trigger anxiety at times of pressure. You can be at work when people call you one after the other or someone begins to message you on Facebook itself. It gets irritating if the sounds are not aligned with your liking. So, choose your notifications accordingly.