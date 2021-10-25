How to take notes and create to-do list on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is India’s most popular app, but there’s one feature that’s a little hard to come by: the ability to take notes to yourself. Other messaging applications, such as Signal, have this capability, which can be used to create lists, save URLs, and more. Text messages, photographs, videos, files, documents, stickers, and even GIFs are all shared using WhatsApp. WhatsApp has added a number of features over the years, including the ability to archive chats, silence groups, and even star critical messages. The ability to write notes to self extends the app’s functionality and makes it much more helpful.

Despite its flaws, Whatsapp remains one of the most popular instant messaging programmes. Facebook’s own platform provides a number of useful features to provide a smooth experience for its users. Self-chat is an example of such a feature. This little-known tool may be used to take notes, make to-do lists, and shopping lists, among other things.

It can also be beneficial for rapidly accessing critical papers, files, and images on the device without having to hunt for them. Users may also save messages and key links and retrieve them at any time, eliminating the need to seek for old WhatsApp conversations.

The following is a step-by-step instruction to using WhatsApp.

On your PC or mobile device, open any browser.

Enter wa.me/ followed by the country code (91 in India) and your 10-digit mobile number in the address bar above.

Press the Enter key. You’ll notice a popup prompting you to open WhatsApp if you’re on a desktop. Select ‘Continue to talk’ from the drop-down menu.

This will open a new window with two options for you to choose from. – WhatsApp may be downloaded or used on the web.

If you haven’t previously done so, you may either download WhatsApp on your laptop or stay on the WhatsApp site.

After that, you may use WhatsApp to communicate with yourself.

WhatsApp will launch a WhatsApp chat on your phone instantly for mobile users, with your number and profile picture shown at the top.

How to use broadcast lists